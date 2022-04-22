PITTSBURGH — Heavy fog early Friday morning obscured the view of Heinz Field on the day the Steelers said goodbye to Dwayne Haskins.
At nearby Allegheny Center Alliance Church, a little more than a mile away on the North Side, Steelers players and coaches along with others from across the NFL and college football world came to pay their respects to the Steelers quarterback who died April 9 after being struck and killed on a Florida interstate.
Inside the church, mourners passed by the closed casket that was surrounded by floral arrangements and game jerseys Haskins wore during his football career. His No. 7 jersey from The Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland, was next to his No. 7 jersey from Ohio State.
On the other side of the casket were his NFL jerseys from the Washington Commanders, the team that selected him in the first round of the draft three years ago, and the Steelers, who signed him last year.
Above the casket was a video screen with a picture of Haskins and the bible verse: “I have commanded you, ‘Be strong and courageous! Don’t tremble or be terrified because the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.”
Among the mourners were Steelers president Art Rooney II, general manager Kevin Colbert along with Steelers coaches and players. Urban Meyer, who recruited Haskins to Ohio State, was there along with other Ohio State alumni who played with or coached Haskins. NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith and others, including former Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier, were in attendance.
Only members of the Steelers organization and close family and friends were invited to the celebration of life service that followed. Steelers chaplain Kent Chevalier presided over the service. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was among the speakers who paid tribute to Haskins along with receiver Steven Sims, who also played with Haskins in Washington.
After the service concluded, the casket was brought to the front steps of the church on East Ohio Street by six pall bearers. Kalabrya Haskins hugged the casket and three doves were released before the casket was placed in the hearse to be transported to New Jersey, where there will be another service Saturday.
Dwayne Haskins Sr. and his wife, Tamara, issued a statement through a public relations firm early Friday explaining why they would not be in attendance for Friday’s service:
“We have never met or spoken to the wife, and we didn’t want our son’s funeral service to be the place we met her for the first time.”
The final service of the weekend for Haskins will take place Sunday at the Bullis School.
Haskins was signed by the Steelers in January 2021 after a two-year stint with the Commanders. He was in Florida for a series of workouts that were arranged by Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.
Haskins was en route to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport when he ran out of gas on I-595. He was struck and killed as he tried to cross the interstate.
