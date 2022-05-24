Governor — Rep 

CATHERINE DAVIS —

BRIAN KEMP (I) — 

DAVID A. PERDUE — 

KANDISS TAYLOR — 

TOM WILLIAMS — 

Governor — Dem

STACEY ABRAMS — 

Lieutenant Governor — Rep

BURT JONES — 

MACK MCGREGOR — 

BUTCH MILLER — 

JEANNE SEAVER — 

Lieutenant Governor — Dem

ERICK E. ALLEN — 

CHARLIE BAILEY — 

TYRONE BROOKS JR — 

TONY BROWN — 

KWANZA HALL — 

JASON T. HAYES — 

DERRICK L. JACKSON — 

R. MALIK — 

RENITTA SHANNON — 

Secretary of State — Rep

DAVID C. BELLE ISLE — 

JODY HICE — 

T.J. HUDSON — 

BRAD RAFFENSPERGER (I) — 

Secretary of State — Dem

DEE DAWKINS-HAIGLER — 

JOHN EAVES — 

FLOYD GRIFFIN — 

BEE NGUYEN —

MICHAEL OWENS — 

Attorney General — Rep

CHRIS CARR (I) — 

JOHN GORDON — 

Attorney General — Dem

JENNIFER “JEN” JORDAN —

CHRISTIAN WISE SMITH —

Commissioner of Agriculture — Rep

TYLER HARPER —

Commissioner of Agriculture — Dem

WINFRED DUKES —

NAKITA HEMINGWAY —

FRED SWANN —

Commissioner of Insurance — Rep

BEN COWART —

JOHN KING (I) —

PATRICK WITT —

Commissioner of Insurance — Dem

RAPHAEL BAKER —

JANICE LAWS ROBINSON —

MATTHEW WILSON —

State School Superintendent — Rep

JOHN D. BARGE — 

RICHARD WOODS (I) —

State School Superintendent — Dem

CURREY HITCHENS —

JAHA V. HOWARD —

JAMES MORROW JR —

ALISHA THOMAS SEARCY —

Commissioner of Labor — Rep

KARTIK BHATT —

MIKE COAN —

BRUCE THOMPSON — 

Commissioner of Labor — Dem

WILLIAM “WILL” BODDIE JR — 

THOMAS DEAN — 

NICOLE HORN — 

LESTER G. JACKSON III — 

NADIA SURRENCY — 

Public Service Commissioner District 2 — Rep

TIM ECHOLS (I) — 

Public Service Commissioner District 2 — Dem

PATTY DURAND — 

RUSSELL EDWARDS — 

Public Service Commissioner District 3 — Rep

FITZ JOHNSON (I) — 

Public Service Commissioner District 3 — Dem

SHELIA EDWARDS — 

CHANDRA FARLE —

