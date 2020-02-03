President Donald Trump will deliver his annual State of the Union address at 9 p.m. in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The address will be Trump’s last State of the Union before the November presidential election, where he will face off with whomever Democratic voters chose as their party’s nominee. It comes a day after the Iowa Caucuses where Democrats are trying to prove themselves among a crowded field of candidates.
The Democrat’s response to Trump’s address will be given by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.
The State of the Union will be aired on major broadcast and cable networks.
