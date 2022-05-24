STATE SENATE

State Senate District 6 — Rep

FRED GLASS — 

ANGELIC MOORE — 

State Senate District 6 — Dem

JASON ESTEVES — 

LUISA WAKEMAN —

State Senate District 32 — Rep

KAY KIRKPATRICK (I) —

ANDY SOHA —

State Senate District 32 — Dem

SYLVIA L. BENNETT —

State Senate District 33 — Dem

EURIEL I. HEMMERLY —

MICHAEL DOC RHETT —

No Republican candidates qualified.

State Senate District 37 — Rep

DAVID DELK —

SCOTT JOHNSON —

ED SETZLER —

State Senate District 37 — Dem

TITUS NICHOLS —

VANESSA PARKER —

State Senate District 38 — Dem

MELODY BRAY —

MICHAEL CARSON —

ADAM PETTY —

HORACENA TATE (I) —

No Republican candidates qualified.

State Senate District 56 — Rep

JOHN ALBERS (I) — 

State Senate District 56 — Dem

PATRICK THOMPSON —

STATE HOUSE

State Representative District 22 — Rep

DONNA KOSICKI —

JORDAN RIDLEY —

State Representative District 22 — Dem

STACEE LASHONE HILL —

State Representative District 34 — Rep

DEVAN SEABAUGH (I) —

State Representative District 34 — Dem

DOROTHY COKER —

State Representative District 35 — Rep

ROBERT TRIM —

State Representative District 35 — Dem

LISA CAMPBELL —

NICK MILLER —

KYLE RINAUDO —

State Representative District 36 — Rep

GINNY EHRHART (I) —

State Representative District 36 — Dem

JAMES F. RYNER —

State Representative District 37 — Rep

MARITES “TESS” REDDING — 

State Representative District 37 — Dem

MARY FRANCES WILLIAMS (I) —

State Representative District 38 — Dem

DAVID WILKERSON (I) —

No Republican candidates qualified.

State Representative District 39 — Rep

OLIVIA ANGEL —

State Representative District 39 — Dem

MONICA EVETTE DELANCY —

DEBORAH JOHNSON —

WANDA LESTERANTHONY —

TAMARRE PIERRE —

State Representative District 40 — Rep

FUN FONG —

State Representative District 40 — Dem

THOMAS CASEZ —

DOUG STONER —

State Representative District 41 — Rep

JAMES ALLEN RODI —

State Representative District 41 — Dem

MICHAEL SMITH (I) —

State Representative District 42 — Dem

TERI ANULEWICZ (I) —

No Republican candidates qualified.

State Representative District 43 — Rep

ANNA J. TILLMAN —

State Representative District 43 — Dem

SOLOMON ADESANYA —

BENJAMIN STAHL —

State Representative District 44 — Rep

DON PARSONS (I) —

State Representative District 44 — Dem

WILLIE MAE OYOGOA —

State Representative District 45 — Rep

SHARON COOPER (I) —

CARMINTHIA MOORE —

State Representative District 45 — Dem

DUSTIN MCCORMICK — 

State Representative District 46 — Rep

JOHN CARSON (I) —

State Representative District 46 — Dem

MICHEAL GARZA —

