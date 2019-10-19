down field, doing what we want and there’s a turnover. Let’s not get upset, let’s not flinch, let’s focus and try to get a stop.”
Late in the third quarter, McEachern embarked on its first scoring drive, staring on its own 20. A 29-yard pass from Del Rio-Wilson to Collins put McEachern on the Marietta 13, and the Indians eventually made it to the 5 before an illegal procedure pushed them back 5 yards.
Another throw to Collins put McEachern on the 1 before Del Rio-Wilson ran it in.
Marietta made its opening drive look easy. The Blue Devils needed just 31 seconds to find the end zone when Bailey hit White for a 65-yard gain before Kimani Vidal scored on a 5-yard run.
Bailey, who came in averaging 303 passing yards per game, was held to 204 yards and no touchdowns, while also getting sacked four times. Like McEachern, the Blue Devils often crossed midfield only to see their drives stall.
Del Rio-Wilson accounted for both of McEachern’s touchdowns and threw for 156 yards while rushing for an additional 64.
Marietta will travel to North Cobb next week looking for a rebound win, while McEachern will have its second bye of the season.
