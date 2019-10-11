Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 71F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.