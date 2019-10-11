MARIETTA -- It was no contest Friday as Sprayberry dominated from the opening whistle and cruised through a running clock in the second half to beat Osborne 44-7.
The Yellow Jackets (3-3, 2-2 Region 6AAAAAA) improved to .500, in search of their first winning season since 2016. They jumped out to a 23-0 lead after one quarter and held a 44-0 lead at the half.
Starting fast was a goal for Sprayberry, which took on a motivated Osborne team that was hosting its homecoming festivities.
"I think (starting fast) was important," coach Brett Vavra said. "The last couple games have been a struggle, and we've started slow, and we know we played two really, really good football teams. It's good to start fast, gain some confidence, and that was important. We minimized mistakes, and I thought we executed pretty well. Eventually, we were able to get some of our second-team guys in there and get them some experience."
Junior running back Damarion Owens carried nine times for 135 yards and three scores, including a 65-yard score on the first offensive play of the game.
"Damarion Owens did what he did," Vavra said. "First play of the game -- 60-, 70-yard run for a touchdown. I thought that was nice -- and then had some tough yards. So I thought he played really well. He was definitely over 100 yards for the night again. I think he's gone over 100 all but one time this year."
After Owens' long run, the Sprayberry defense sacked Osborne quarterback Jahmeir Chapman for a safety. Kyle Brown then connected with Josh Bush on a touchdown pass, and the rout was on.
Bush later ran for a 20-yard score as well. Senior defensive back Markus Stephens ran an interception back 18 yards for a touchdown just before the half.
Osborne (0-7, 0-5) struggled to do anything right until the fourth quarter, when Malachi Uzowihe scored on an 18-yard run with 8:19 left in the fourth quarter.
The Cardinals have now lost 27 straight games dating back to a win over Forest Park on Oct. 21, 2016.
"We had emotion," Osborne coach Russ Isham said. "We had a good crowd. It was homecoming. I just don't know if I had the kids ready to play. I think we've got to take this one on the coaches and get better."
Uzowihe carried 15 times for 64 yards to lead the Cardinals, who will host region-leading Harrison next week.
Despite the loss, holding Sprayberry scoreless in the second half was a major step according to Isham.
"We're a lot more physical than we were," he said. "I hope we can neutralize a little bit up front. It's going to be a tough, tough challenge. (Harrison is) a great football team, and very well-coached. We'll try to get the kids ready to play and go at them. We just were coming out, it was a running clock and we were just basically trying to finish the game with some pride and move forward."
Sprayberry will take on Dalton and star running back Jahmyr Gibbs next week in east Cobb. Winning one of their remaining games could net the Yellow Jackets a playoff spot.
"Yeah, it definitely gets tougher going forward," Vavra said. "Next week, Dalton is coming to us and we've got to defend the best running back probably in the state or maybe the nation. He's very, very good. It's going to be tough, but this was important to just get some confidence, and we'll go back to work Monday and get our kids ready to play Dalton. "
Sprayberry finished with 308 total yards, including 215 on the ground.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.