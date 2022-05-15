Allatoona's Eric Young won the 100 meters and Wheeler's Allyria McBride claimed the 300 meter hurdle title to come home as state champions from the Class AAAAAA state track and field meet held in Carrollton over the weekend.
The Buccaneers boys and the Pope girls were the best team finishers.
Allatoona finished in fifth place with 41 points behind champion Shiloh (73), Carrollton (71),
Heritage, Conyers (60) and Westlake (59). Pope (31) finished in seventh.
Allatoona was led by Young, who won the 100 meters in 10.39 seconds, and finished second in both the 200 (21.06) and 400 (46.82).
For the Greyhounds, Cullen Eagan finished seventh in the 200 meters with a time of 21.83, Carter Spohn (4:25.92) finished eighth in the 1,600 meter run and Benny Brenneman (9:43.02) came in sixth in the 3,200.
The Pope 4x800 relay team of Brenneman, Charles Dodsworth, Spohn and Davis Drake finished in seventh place with a time of 8:08.45.
Kennesaw Mountain’s Ryan McKee ran 9:44.21 to finish seventh in the 3,200.
The Lady Greyhounds finished seventh in the girls meet with a score of 28.5. Alexander (107) won the championship followed by Carrollton (57), Westlake (51.5), Lakeside, Evans (33), Cambridge (30) and Heritage, Conyers (29). Wheeler (16) finished in 16th, Osborne (8) in 26th while Kennesaw Mountain and Allatoona (6) tied for 30th.
Charlotte Dunn and Lorel Golden led Pope’s effort. Dunn (2:18.80) finished second in the 800 meters and fifth (5:14.55) in the 1,600. Golden a pair of third place finishes in the 1,600 (5:10.58) and the 3,200 (11:26.08).
McBride (42.58) won the 300 meter hurdles, finished fourth in the 100 meter hurdles (14.53) and was the anchor of the 4x400 meter relay team. The squad of Annah Priyadi, Anisha Robinson, Lauwenda Telcide and McBride finished eighth with a time of 4:03.05.
The Lady Buccaneers earned a fourth place finish in the 4x800 relay as the team of Kelsey Grass, Mariana Bechtold, Emily Hohl and Abby Hohl ran a time of 10:11.45, and Ashlyn Turner (12.38) finished eighth in the 100 meters.
Lassiter’s Hailey Bradley (5:24.27) finished seventh in the 1,600 meters and Kell’s Emma Shanklin ran 2:34.53 to come in eighth in the 800 meters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.