MARIETTA — Moments after a hard-fought 70-66 loss to Gainesville, ending Sprayberry’s season in the state girls high school basketball playoffs, coach Kellie Avery was able to appreciate the high points of the year.
That doesn’t mean the loss in the Class AAAAAA first round didn’t hurt.
Keidra Young scored 37 points to lift Gainesville past the host Yellow Jackets (18-10).
"We gave it our best shot," Avery said. "We started off sluggish; that killed us, and then we got in foul trouble and that put a damper on things when your all-region player (senior Anna Vereen) has four fouls at the beginning of the third and has to sit. That hurts a little bit."
The Red Elephants jumped to a 20-16 lead at the end of the first quarter and built their advantage to 11 points in the second. But a 10-3 run to close the period drew Sprayberry to within two possessions at halftime, 34-30.
Gainesville (22-4) again stretched its lead to double digits, but a 9-1 run by Sprayberry meant a 50-50 tie to end the third quarter.
Harmony Marks gave the Yellow Jackets their first lead of the game with a 3-pointer 16 seconds into the fourth.
A pair of free throws by CeCe Carter and a basket by Lenai Louie stretched the advantage to six, but Gainesville began to claw back into it.
Young had 13 points in the fourth quarter to pace the Red Elephants.
Haley Jones led a trio of Sprayberry players in double digits with 17 points. Amaya Woodmore had 13 points and Marks 10.
Vereen added nine points, Kaitlyn Williams eight and Carter five.
Gainesville advanced to play at Woodstock in the second round later this week.
Meanwhile, Avery is left to reflect on a season that included the Region 7AAAAAA title.
“I’m proud of these girls. I’m proud of this season,” she said. “We had a long haul. We had some injuries early.
“We got sick and we fought back. We won the region championship and we gave it a gallant effort tonight, and I’m proud of the girls.
“I’m proud of this program and I’m proud to belong to it.”
