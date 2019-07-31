Fourteen-year-old boxer Nathan Lugo will be recognized by Smyrna Mayor Max Bacon on Monday with a proclamation for his accomplishments in amateur boxing.
“In 2014, Lugo was the only boxer in Georgia to win a national title for our great state. Many overlooked the then 9-year-old boxer who was making history,” the proclamation reads. “Nathan is a current member of Team USA and has over 200 recorded bouts, 12 national titles, and a gold medal in the biggest junior international tournament, he is the essence of what our city and country are built on — hard work.”
Bacon will also speak about Nathan’s many achievements in the sport, including being a three-time National Junior Golden Gloves winner and four-time National Silver Gloves winner.
In December, Lugo became a member of Team USA by defeating then-Team USA member Elijah Garcia.
In June, Lugo won gold at the Bornemissza Tournament in Eger, Hungary, by winning three matches, with one by decision and two by stoppage. Lugo left Hungary as the top-ranked 154-pound junior-class boxer in the world.
Lugo then defended his title at the end of June at the National Junior Olympics in Madison, Wisconsin, with another defeat of Garcia, followed by a unanimous win over Elijah Williams in the championship match.
Lugo will soon have another opportunity to defend his title.
“On August 12th through the 19th, we will be going to Serbia for another huge international tournament, and he’ll be one of four representing the U.S. in that tournament,” said Michael Lugo, Nathan’s father and coach, about their upcoming trip to the Juniors Nations’ Cup.
Nathan Lugo’s success as an amateur has garnered interest from the streaming service DAZN, but Michael Lugo said his son will likely wait to turn pro, as he has hopes of qualifying for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
