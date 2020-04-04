I asked and you answered.
Boy, did you answer.
Last week I made the suggestion that we celebrate the Cobb County high school student-athletes who lost their spring seasons because of the current coronavirus pandemic.
Playing off of #SeniorNight, in which ESPN's Scott Van Pelt began highlighting high school and college student-athletes on his late-night SportsCenter, I made the suggestion for athletes and parents to contact me and allow me to tell their story. It was a way we could try to replace those wonderful senior night ceremonies that should have played out all over the county on the baseball, soccer and lacrosse fields, the tennis courts, tracks and golf courses later this spring.
I expected to receive a good number of responses, but nothing like has come through the last week. We received information on 75 of our local athletes, not counting the large number of folks from outside the Marietta Daily Journal coverage area, including Paulding County along with representatives from Centennial and Peachtree Ridge High Schools.
Each athlete's information has been recorded and we will be highlighting them in a first-come, first-serve manner, so if you don't see your son/daughter/player over the next few days, please be patient. Right now, it looks like I will be honoring students all the way through graduation week, if not longer.
So far, I have written seven Senior Night stories, and I think the most poignant response has come from Hillgrove soccer player Riley Lodahl, who will be going to Oglethorpe University in the fall, and will have the opportunity to continue his athletic career there.
He said once he returns to the pitch, he will play every game as if its his last. Lodahl said he never expected the game he loves could be taken away from him in this manner. Now he knows. Tomorrow is not guaranteed.
I don't think that is the lesson anyone from this year's senior class was looking forward to learning this spring, but it will make them more aware going forward in all situations.
So far, I'm happy to say, while disappointed, the seniors I've had the chance to talk with have come to accept the current situation and are beginning to move on. All have seemed enthusiastic while telling their stories, at least those who have been awake when answering the phone, and all are beginning to look forward to their next chapter of life once this interruption of normal life passes.
To me that was the most reassuring aspect of each of the conversations. Everyone believes we will come out of this sooner than later, and hopefully more understanding and smarter for the cause.
Monday, the stories of these seniors, who all seem to have grade-point-averages which make me believe I will be working for them before long, will continue. I look forward to talking to each and every one of them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.