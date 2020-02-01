Pope came up 12 points shy of winning the Region 7AAAAAA traditional tournament Saturday at Cambridge High School, but it is sending 13 wrestlers to sectionals, which takes place this weekend at Alexander High School.
The Greyhounds produced six winners in Aiden Karpinski (106 pounds), Joey Robinson (113), Max Druhot (120), Jackson Guy (126), Connor weeks (152) and Troy Gable (160).
Alex Hearn (132) chipped in by finishing runner-up along with Patrick Haskin (145), Andrew Barner (170) and Cheikh Koita (285).
Kell finishes fourth, sending nine to sectionals: Kell ended up fourth in the Region 7AAAAA tournament at East Paulding High School, and the Longhorns will send nine to the Class AAAAA state sectionals, which starts this weekend at Alexander High School.
Andrew Parlato (220 pounds) won his weight class for the Longhorns.
Joey Fredeman (138) and Micah Zeto both finished second.
Harrison takes third in Region 6AAAAAA: Harrison took third overall in the Region 6AAAAAA tournament Saturday behind Creekview and Sequoyah.
The Hoyas will send eight to the Class AAAAAA sectionals this weekend at Lanier High School..
Malachi Taft was the lone winner for the Hoyas, winning at 152 pounds. Jared Pominville (132) was runner-up with Wyat Eligh and Elijah Rudd taking third.
Harrison's region rival Allatoona ended up qualifying six for sectionals. qualified six wrestlers for sectionals.
The Buccaneers produced one region champion in Ty Thompson (195). The Buccaneers also had one runner-up in Jake Serio (113).
Campbell takes third in 2AAAAAAA: Christian Cockwell (106) and Elijah McCain (152) both finished runner-up for Campbell in their respective weight classes to help the Spartans place third in the Region 2AAAAAAA tournament behind East Coweta and Newnan.
The Spartans had seven more who finished third and one that took fourth. They will all take part in the AAAAAAA sectionals at South Forsyth High School.
Pebblebrook’s Michael Briscoe took second at 145.
