Fans can have their picture taken with the World Series trophy at Kennesaw State's season opener against Morehead State on Friday.

The trophy will be at Stillwell Stadium as part of the Atlanta Braves World Series Trophy Tour. Currently, it is the only scheduled appearance of the trophy in Cobb County outside of Truist Park.

With the purchase of a ticket, fans will have the opportunity to take a picture with the trophy in celebration of the Braves’ historic 2021 World Series win.

Adults are able to purchase a ticket for $5 while active and retired military, kids aged 3 to 12, and seniors aged 55 and older are able to attend for $4. Tickets are available at KSUOwls.com.

The trophy will be available for pictures between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., with first pitch between the Owls and Eagles being thrown at 4 p.m.

