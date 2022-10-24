Two years later, the messages still appear in Melanie Newman’s mailbox, mostly from grizzled male listeners who’d questioned the Baltimore Orioles employing a female broadcaster in 2020.
“The emails always start, ‘When I heard that they’d hired a woman, I didn’t like it’ or, ‘I wasn’t sure how it would go,’" Newman said. “Then, (the men) admit that, when they challenged the gender bias in their own heads, they realized that women are capable of doing the same job. It’s just a different-sounding voice.”
Long after her Orioles debut, such comments still make Newman’s day. At 31, the Woodstock native is one of four women calling big league games, a number she believes will grow in time.
“In 10 years, I hope it’s all happenstance and that we’re no longer keeping count,” said Newman, who also calls games for the Apple+ streaming service.
For now, though, she’s a pioneer and role model for female aspirants, who reach out on social media. Newman tweaks their dreams.
“They say they want to be ‘the next Melanie,’ which is great — but I want them to be ‘the next themselves,’" she said.
Growing up in Georgia, Newman’s own goals lay anywhere but in the broadcast booth.
“I was massively introverted,” the Etowah High School graduate said. “I liked sports but wasn’t athletic and didn’t pick up a bat until three years ago. I hated recess and, on our school’s field day, I faked being sick. I just wanted to stay inside and read my books. I remember once in seventh grade when, standing at my locker, I said something to a friend. Several feet away, a boy turned and yelled down the hall, ‘I just heard Melanie speak!’ I thought, wow, now I’m really never speaking again.”
Then, impulsively, Newman entered a beauty pageant.
“On a whim, I thought it might be fun,” she said. “Being on stage, under lights, cracks you out of your introvert shell pretty quickly.”
It was at Troy University in Alabama that she found her calling and, after six years in the minor leagues, Newman reached the Orioles, naysayers be damned.
“I have truly learned to exorcise (criticism) from those who live in a boxed-in world,” she said. “I’ve let go of the thought that I need to know more than my male counterparts. If someone asks me the blood types of the five best Orioles, just to test my gender, they can take a hike.”
Women broadcasters, she said, excel in “the emotive side of the game. We have the ability to talk to players and get answers that I don’t think all men can do. We’re not there to talk 100 percent stats. There’s a human level that (women) bring out a little more.”
In the end, she said, “I just want to call a good game and be one who expands this (job) for women, or any minority, that hasn’t had a presence. If I bring honor to this role, that’s it, for me, at the end of the day.”
