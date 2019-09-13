One of the country’s highest-rated football players from the class of 2021 announced his college intentions.
Woodstock junior David Daniel tweeted Friday morning that he had committed to play at Georgia. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Daniel is the No. 2-rated athlete and the No. 41-rated prospect overall among current juniors according to 247Sports.
Daniel had offers from Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Florida, among others, but he said he always felt drawn to Georgia.
“It feels amazing,” Danial said. “I always had a feeling that UGA would be my home.”
With his announcement, Daniel became the Bulldogs’ second commitment for the class of 2021, joining Bralyn Oliver, a three-star safety from Honea Path, South Carolina.
Daniel will be the second Woodstock High School player to sign with Georgia, following Tripp Chandler, who signed with the Bulldogs in 2005.
Woodstock coach Brent Budde, who has been at the school since 1998, said Daniel has no comparison to any previous players who have come through the Wolverines’ program.
“He’s the entire package,” Budde said. “I think they see his potential to get bigger. He already has the height, with really long arms. They see he can cover ground and that he’ll come up and hit you. He’s also a great kid and has all the intangibles, too.”
Budde, a Georgia graduate himself, said he did not persuade Daniel one way or the other.
“He’s got great parents, and it was really a family decision,” Budde said. “I told him after he made the decision that, as a big Georgia fan, I was excited for him. I didn’t know what he was going to do. I just told him to follow his heart.”
Daniel is projected to play safety in college, the same position he primarily plays at Woodstock. As a sophomore, Daniel finished with 66 tackles, two interceptions and one sack. Through three games this season, he has 13 tackles.
Daniel, who visited Athens this past weekend for Georgia’s 63-17 victory over Murray State, said his decision was molded by the breadth of experience he will gain with the Bulldogs.
“I know, if I don’t make it to the (NFL), God only knows, that this school and everyone in it can make me a better man on and off the field,” Daniel said.
