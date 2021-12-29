SMYRNA - The last time Marietta and Woodstock met on the court, the Lady Blue Devils came home with a state title.
This time, it was Woodstock which was triumphant as the Lady Wolverines gained a measure of revenge with a 60-55 win in a rematch of last March's Class AAAAAAA girls state final at the Campbell Holiday Classic at Gwyn-McClure Gymnasium on Wednesday.
At first it appeared that Marietta would repeat of last season's 52-47 state final win as it dominated the first half before Woodstock took advantage of cold shooting by the Lady Blue Devils in the second half to come from behind and take the win.
"We got some mid-range shots, got some transition (baskets) and made some defensive adjustments and they weren't making their shots anymore," Woodstock coach Regina Tate-Leslie said. "Their shots weren't falling- and we were capitalizing on that by getting rebounds and pushing the ball. They got some of the same shots, but they were not falling as well as they were in the first half. The rebounds is what really helped us and just good scoring--mid-range game, a couple of layups and getting to the free throw line."
Casey Miller scored 17 points, while Bridget Utberg and Bree Rogers added 14 points each and Karson Martin had 11 points to lead Woodstock (8-4), which plays either Campbell or M.L. King today at 7 p.m.
Chloe Sterling scored 19 points, while Makayah Harris added 16 for Marietta (5-6), which plays Douglas County today at 11 a.m.
Marietta appeared to be in command with a 40-30 lead with 5:51 remaining in the third quarter.
Woodstock proceeded to score nine unanswered points as Rogers scored on a transition layup, Miller made one of two free throws, scored on a layup off of a Marietta turnover and once again made one of two free throws and Utberg nailed a 3-pointer to help the Lady Wolverines cut their deficit to 40-39 with 2:08 left.
Marietta went on to maintain a 43-41 at the end of the third quarter, but the Lady Blue Devils cold hand from the field caught with them as Miller's free throw with 2:59 remaining in the game gave Woodstock a 54-53 advantage - the first lead of the game for the Lady Wolverines.
Woodstock went on a 9-0 run that turned a 53-51 deficit with 3:10 left in the game into a 60-53 lead with 17 seconds to put the game out of reach.
Marietta came out strong in the first quarter as it jumped out to a 10-2 lead, with Sterling scoring the Lady Blue Devils first six points of the game.
Woodstock responded with a 9-2 run, with Roger's scoring seven of those nine points, to help the Lady Wolverines cut their deficit to 12-11 with 2:32 remaining in the first quarter. But Marietta countered with a 9-2 to finish the opening period with a 21-13 lead.
Marietta continued to stretch its lead in the second quarter as 3-pointers by Sterling and Frances Storey made it 27-13 with 5:51 remaining in the first half and the Lady Blue Devils ended the first half ahead 34-24.
"In the first half, we did a good job finishing plays," Marietta coach Derrick DeWitt said. "In the second half, we had five looks at the rim that didn't go our way, which allowed Woodstock to gain some momentum. In parts of the game, if we made those, it would have allowed us to push the lead a little bit to secure the victory. But we didn't and we paid for it on the defensive end."
