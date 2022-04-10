WOODSTOCK – Woodstock has won six straight games after shutting down a power-hitting Walton team 4-0 Saturday in a non-region game at home.
Starting pitcher Coogan Bombard kept the Raiders at bay in 4 2/3 innings of work to get the win. He tossed five strikeouts while giving up all three of Walton's hits and two walks.
Madison Palm pitched the remaining innings for the Wolverines to preserve the win.
Designated hitter Logan Bryson, who recently returned to the lineup from an ankle injury, was 2-for-3 at the plate at cleanup for Woodstock (17-6) with an RBI and a run scored.
The Wolverines took an early 2-0 lead over Walton in the second inning by taking advantage of a pair of Raider miscues. Bryson led off the inning with a single and scored on a wild pitch. Michael Preiser reached base after getting hit by a pitch and came home on an RBI groundout by Cayden Tuck.
Woodstock extended its lead to 3-0 in the third on a Bryson single that plated Gabe Wuerth and added another run in the sixth when Preiser led off with a single and scored on a passed ball.
The Wolverines are third in the Region 5AAAAAAA standings behind Cherokee and Etowah and look to carry their momentum into this week's three-game series against their Towne Lake rival.
“Coogan came out and pitched awesome and kept the hitters off balance,” Woodstock coach Jeff Brown said. “Getting two runs and one in the third, we were able to put some stuff together there and take advantage of some miscues by Walton. It was an all-around good game for us.”
Walton (15-9), which has relied mostly on its offense this season, is tied for second place in Region 3AAAAAAA behind East Paulding. But the Raiders have struggled as of late with a combined six hits in their losses to Pope on Friday and Woodstock. Against Woodstock, they left eight runners on base.
Walton's best chance to get back into the game in the top of the sixth with two runners in scoring position and no outs. Barrett Ethridge walked to begin the frame and Jackson Alford reached on an error before making their way to third and second.
The Raiders could not bring the runners home. Palm needed just seven pitches to retire the side for Woodstock before facing just four batters in the seventh to finish the game.
“Madison came in and threw strikes, went through the order one time and got the save for us,” Brown said. “It's good to get out here and get some guys some action and see good competition.”
Walton had a chance to take the early lead in the second, but Ryan Lathem was stranded at second after hitting a second-inning double.
In the third with no outs, the Raiders put runners on first and second with LSU-bound Jared Jones at the plate. Jones ended up making solid contact on an 0-1 pitch, but Jack Poor was there for the catch in deep left field.
“We just got to get back to playing Walton baseball,” said Walton coach Shane Amos. “We came out a little bit lazy and couldn't get the job done. We pitched well enough to win, but we got to start coming out with a little more intensity.”
Walton returns to region play against East Paulding this week.
