SMYRNA — Woodstock enters the new year with a holiday tournament title after defeating host Campbell 62-55 in the girls’ championship game of the Campbell Holiday Classic at Gwyn-McClure Gymnasium on Thursday.
It was all Woodstock (9-4) from start to finish as the Lady Wolverines led the whole game, though Campbell (10-5) closed the gap at the end.
Bridget Utberg led Woodstock with 25 points and was selected the girls’ Most Valuable Player, while Karson Martin added 17 points and Casey Miller had 13 for the Lady Wolverines.
“I think Campbell is a great team to help us prepare for the region, because they’re tough, they’re athletic and they gave us a lot of pressure and they gave us things we needed to work on,” Woodstock coach Regina Tate-Leslie said. “It was nice for my point guard (Utberg), for her 3s to start dropping. She had a great game. She was finally finishing and she did what she needed to do. But our big girl (Miller), they packed it in and we’ve got to make some adjustments on how do we do that, because people are going to be scouting. I’ve got two freshmen in the starting lineup and I’ve got to get them prepared for that next level of play.”
Lalia Battle scored 17 points, while Nia Bozeman added 16 points and Tai Harvey had 10 points for Campbell.
Woodstock jumped out to a 9-4 lead, then Campbell came back to cut its deficit to 11-10 before the Lady Wolverines scored the last seven points of the first quarter to finish the period with an 18-10 lead.
The Lady Wolverines remained in control in the second quarter as they maintained a double-digit lead most of the way before ending the first half with a 33-23 advantage.
The third quarter was more of the same as Utberg scored seven of Woodstock's 13 points - including two 3-pointers - as the Lady Wolverines led 46-36 at the end of the period.
Woodstock maintained its lead with Utberg and Miller each adding seven points to lead the way. The Lady Wolverines started the final period with an 8-2 run that increased their advantage to 54-38 with 5:59 remaining in the game before Campbell gradually chipped away at the gap through the rest of the period.
Battle’s eight points in the fourth quarter helped Campbell get closer as the Lady Spartans got as close as six points – 60-54 with 2:36 to go – but that’s as close as they could get.
“We didn’t get the outcome we wanted,” Campbell coach Randy McClure said. “We played well in spurts and when you play a good team, you have to play consistently. We’re learning how to play. We’ve loaded our schedule up with teams like that we want to play really, really competitive games early on before we get to the region tournament and hopefully, it will help us get better.”
