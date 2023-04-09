AUGUSTA -- Tiger Woods limped around for much of the first eight holes of his third round on Saturday at the Masters and at times looked to be in significant pain.
Sunday morning, he withdrew prior to the resumption of play because of an injury.
Woods, a five-time Masters champion, sent out a statement on social media shortly before 8 a.m.
"I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis," he wrote on Twitter. "Thank you to the fans and to
@TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!"
Woods, who is still recovering from his 2021 car wreck which caused serious injuries to his right leg, foot and ankle, had made the cut on the number of Saturday at 3-over par and wanted to continue playing, but with the injury it would have been very difficult to play 28 holes on an Augusta National course that has such severe elevation changes.
"I've always loved this golf course, and I love playing this event," Woods said after finishing his second round. "Obviously I've missed a couple (Masters) with some injuries, but I've always wanted to play here. I've loved it.
"I hope I get a chance to play this weekend. I'm sorry. I got a chance to play on the weekend. I wish I get a chance to play two more rounds."
This is the second time in the past year that Woods had to withdraw from a major championship because of injury. Last year he withdrew after shooting
In May, he pulled out of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after posting his worst score in the event, a 9-over 79 in the third round.
Playing much of his third-round holes in heavy rain and mid-40 degree temperatures, Woods made double-bogeys on the par-5 15th and par-3 16th holes after finding the water twice. He had just hit his second shot on 17 when play was suspended at 3:15 p.m.
Woods has repeatedly said his schedule going forward would be trying to play in the four major tournaments and a few other events here and there each year.
This season, the only event he had played prior to the Masters was the Genesis Invitational, a tournament he hosts, in February.
Earlier this week, during his pre-tournament press conference, Woods said he didn't know how many more Masters he would be able to play.
"I don't know how many more I have in me," he said. "So just to be able to appreciate the time that I have here and cherish the memories."
