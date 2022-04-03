Tiger Woods and son Charlie Woods fist-bump on the 18th green during the final round of the PNC Championship in December. Woods was headed to Augusta on Sunday to practice with hopes of playing in next week's Masters.
AUGUSTA -- Tiger Woods has still not made a decision as to whether he will play in the 2022 Masters next week, but he is doing everything he can to try.
Woods was heading to Augusta National on Sunday morning to continue prep work on what could be his return to tournament golf.
He made the announcement on social media at approximately 9:45 a.m.
"I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice," he wrote on Twitter. "It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete. Congratulations to 16-year-old Anna Davis on an amazing win at the @anwagolf and good luck to all the kids in the @DriveChipPutt."
Woods also made a trip to Augusta on Tuesday to play a practice round with his son Charlie and former PGA champion Justin Thomas.
Woods, a five-time Masters champion, has not played an official round on the PGA Tour since his car accident near Riviera Country Club in February 2021.
Woods did play in the PNC Championship, a father-son event, in December. In that tournament, he was allowed to ride in a cart.
The 2022 Masters is scheduled to begin on Thursday.
