Wills High School announced plans to host a Coaches Appreciation Picnic Reunion. The event is set to take place on July 10 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The picnic, which is a bring your own food and drink event, is open to anyone who attended Wills High School or knew former coaches from the program. It will be held at Riverside Park in Cartersville. It will be in the day use area, Shelter A at 513 Allatoona Dam Rd. Role call will start around 6 p.m.
Wills High School, which was last functioning in 1988, is now a part of the new Campbell High School after merging with the old Campbell High School in 1989.
