Kennesaw State's women's basketball team finalized its coaching staff for the upcoming season with the addition of Malikah Willis, coach Octavia Blue announced Monday.
Willis joins the Owls with more than 20 years in the coaching profession. He has helped compile seven top-25 recruiting classes, including four at West Virginia and three at Georgia Tech.
Willis has signed two McDonald’s All-Americans and coached 16 players to all-conference honors during her time in the Big East, Big 12, Atlantic Coast and Southeastern conferences. Willis has also coached five WNBA draft picks.
“I am incredibly excited to add Malikah to our KSU family,” Blue said in a release. “She is a veteran coach who brings both knowledge and experience to the Nest having coached at all levels throughout her career. A proven recruiter locally and internationally, she has the ability to develop student-athletes both on and off the court. Malikah is a tremendous asset to our program.”
Willis spent the 2021-22 season at Mississippi State as an assistant coach, where she was the team’s recruiting coordinator and manager of player development.
Willis' time at Mississippi State followed stints as an assistant coach at Eastern Michigan (2020-21), Texas Tech (2019-20), the College of Charleston (2017-19), Georgia Tech (2013-17), West Virginia (2009-13), Elizabeth City State (2004-07), Cheyney University (2003-04), Chicago State (2002-03) and Illinois-Chicago (2001-02).
As a player, Willis was a four-year letter-winner at Iowa, then went on to play professionally in Finland and Brazil.
