POWDER SPRINGS – Jeremiah Wilkinson scored a career-high 39 points and Hillgrove closed the game on an 18-7 run in the fourth quarter to beat North Paulding 70-55 in a Region 3AAAAAAA tournament game on Friday.
The victory secures the Hawks the No. 3 seed from the region in the Class AAAAAAA state tournament which begins next week. The Wolfpack will be the No. 4 seed.
Hillgrove led 52-48 going into the final period and went on a 8-0 run to extend the lead. Isaiah Pettigrew started with a jump shot followed by a layup and jumper by Jeremiah Wilkinson and a layup by Caleb Humphries.
“We started off slow, and we eventually picked it back up,” Hillgrove coach Greg Moultrie said.
The Hawks went on another 7-0 run shortly thereafter. Trey Harris tried to bring North Paulding back with a 4-point play, but time was too short for a comeback.
Harris finished with 26, Ryan Williams with 11, and Nathan Rodriguez with 9 for the Wolfpack. Andre Kidd had 11 points for the Hawks.
North Paulding took the lead early in the first quarter, going up 4-0 after a Rodriguez layup and a jump shot by Harris. It remained close the rest of the quarter and Hillgrove led 16-14 heading to the second.
“We’re trying to make sure that the guys have legs,” Moultrie said. “The consolation bracket is always rough.”
Wilkinson exploded in the third quarter, scoring 15 of his 39 points. Despite his performance, Harris had 13 of his 26 in the same quarter and helped the Wolfpack keep the game close.
