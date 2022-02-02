POWDER SPRINGS - Jeremiah Wilkinson scored a career-high of 29 points to lead Hillgrove to a 57-33 victory over North Paulding on Tuesday.
The sophomore guard connected on nine 3-pointers on the night.
“He (Wilkinson) is pretty good for a sophomore,” Hillgrove coach Greg Moultrie said. “He had a breakout game tonight, but he is capable of doing it at any time and in any game.”
It was a slow start for the Hawks (18-2, 7-0) on offense as they only put up 11 points in the first quarter, just holding a two-point lead over the Wolfpack (5-17, 0-7).
Hillgrove maintained a one-game lead over Walton in the Region 3AAAAAAA standings with three games remaining in the regular season.
Kameron McCall put up a floater in the paint to open the second quarter and make it 13-9. Isaiah Pettigrew followed it with a three-point play to extend the Hawks lead by six points.
Leading 15-11, Wilkinson energized the Hillgrove offense by going on an 8-0 solo run that started with a 3-pointer at the top of the arc, followed by an inside jumper and finished with a deep 3 to force a North Paulding timeout.
The momentum continued in the final 2 minutes with back-to-back layups from Kyan Reddick and Joesph Jordan and a drained three from Wilkinson and the Hawks led 32-17 at the half.
Hillgrove's offensive abilities were highlighted by its defensive intensity as they recorded 28 rebounds as a team. Andre Kidd led with six rebounds, a block, and six points. Giffin Beasley recorded four rebounds and one block, and McCall with three steals and finished with seven points.
Coming out of halftime, Wilkinson opened the with 3-pointer at the top of the arc. McCall came up with a steal and fed it back to Wilkinson for a step-back 3. The Wolfpack tried to respond, but Evan Cole followed a blocked shot with a drive down the court for a slam dunk putting the Hawks up 40-17. Hilligrove’s run continued with an inside jumper from Kidd and an off-the-glass shot from Wilkinson. The Hawks held North Paulding to seven points in the third quarter.
