Jah'Che Whitfield continued the strong start to her Kennesaw State career, recording her second straight double-double in the Owls' 69-59 win over UNC Wilmington on Friday at the KSU Convocation Center.
Whitfield, a redshirt junior transfer from Winthrop, finished the day with 20 points and 13 rebounds. In Wednesday's season opener against Martin Methodist, she had 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Kennesaw State (2-0) started off strong, taking a 29-18 lead into halftime, but UNC Wilmington (3-2) rallied in the third quarter.
After Whitfield's jumper gave the Owls a 39-28 lead with 5:10 left, the Seahawks went on a 12-0 run over the next 3 minutes, taking a 40-39 lead on Mary McMillan's two free throws. UNC Wilmington went on to lead 46-43 going into the final period.
The teams exchanged leads to begin the fourth before Amani Johnson's 3-pointer with 2:28 left gave Kennesaw State a 60-59 lead. From there, the Owls kept the Seahawks off the board as they missed their final five shot attempts.
Freshman Julia Rodriguez scored 13 points off the bench, while Johnson added 10 for Kennesaw State, which will host Life on Monday in a matchup of Cobb County colleges.
"I tell you, our freshmen, they just continue to surprise me," interim coach Khadija Head said in a release. "Julia Rodriguez had a great night tonight with 13, and then also with Stacie Jones and Yamani Paul -- I mean, they need this game experience. Last game, Amani got into foul trouble. This game, Stacie got into foul trouble and them playing with care as far as having fouls and understanding the importance and the value they bring on the court -- I can't bottle (their) energy. One thing about freshmen, they have no ceiling. They just continue to rise and rise and rise."
Taylor Webster had 17 points for UNC Wilmington, with McMillan and Dazia Powell each scoring 12. Za'Nautica Downs had 10 points.
