Jah’Che Whitfield scored 11 of her game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter, Prencis Harden registered her first career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Kennesaw State beat Eastern Kentucky 70-63 on Thursday night at the KSU Convocation Center.
The Owls (10-13, 6-6 ASUN Conference) beat the Colonels (13-12, 6-6) for the first time in four meetings, and the teams are now tied for fifth in the ASUN standings.
Kennesaw State surpassed last year’s overall and conference win totals with six games still remaining in the regular season, with four coming at home.
Kennesaw State dominated the glass, outrebounding Eastern Kentucky 45-30, outscored it 12-1 in second-chance points and 29-13 in bench points, and shot 63.6% from the field in the fourth quarter to pull away.
Former McEachern High School standout Lyndsey Whilby finished with 15 points, while Amani Johnson added six points, nine assists and five rebounds.
“It feels great, but one thing I know about my team is that they are going to respond, especially here at home," Kennesaw State coach Octavia Blue said in a release. "We have a good crowd that cheers us on. It’s loud in here. They get to sleep in their own beds and they really performed. They felt that we needed a win, and they made it happen. Plus, we can’t let this team on us with them beating us three straight times.”
The Owls made seven of their first nine shots to gain an early 14-10 lead. Harden led the way early on, scoring six points and pulling down six rebounds in the first six minutes as Kennesaw State took a 19-15 lead into the second quarter.
Eastern Kentucky used a 7-0 run to take its first lead of the night, and it led 33-32 at the half.
Leading 46-45, the Owls closed out the third quarter on a 6-3 run, highlighted by Berry’s buzzer-beating 3 for a 52-48 advantage.
Danielle Rainey led Eastern Kentucky with 16 points.
