ACWORTH — Taylor Wade has been an integral part of Whitefield Academy’s ascension to having one of the best cross country programs in the county.
Last year, he finished sixth overall in the Class A Private state meet with a time of 17 minutes, 4.70 seconds, helping lead the Wolfpack to the team title.
The senior has made great strides since then.
Last Saturday, Wade was the individual winner in the Cobb County championships at Allatoona Creek Park, improving on his 2021 state meet time by more than 90 seconds to 15:32.44.
The time was just off Wade’s personal best, and it helped Whitefield to a third-place finish behind Pope and Marietta.
“I got 15:28 three weeks ago at Blastow, but I was right there (Saturday),” Wade said.
With those kinds of times, Wade said he has big goals for the rest of the season — individually and with his team.
“I want to get sub-15 in the running lane,” he said. “I want to win state individually and as a team.”
Both goals seem to be realistically achievable. Last year’s individual Class A Private title was won by Holy Innocents’ Joe Sapone (16:22.25). Wade’s teammate, Peyton Golden, was the runner-up in 16:26.42.
That alone could mean Wade should be considered a favorite to win the Class A Division I title in Carrollton, but his biggest competition could come from his own teammates. Wade and Andrew Rothwell, who had run the two fastest times in the county heading into the county meet, are already running times under 17 minutes this season, as is freshman Bo Mitchell.
The trio have led Whitefield to a No. 2 ranking in Class A Division I and 10th in the state regardless of classification by MileSplit.
Wade did not get into running seriously until his freshman year of 2019. He had been running 5Ks, but his brother, Devin Wade, who finished third in the state that season, helped inspire him.
“I’ve always been running 5Ks with my family,” Taylor Wade said. “I’ve really started getting competitive my freshman year. My brother had a great high school season, and I really wanted to get into it.”
Wade is planning on running at the collegiate level, but is uncommitted at this time. His older brother is a junior on the cross country and track and field teams at Georgia Tech.
“I’m still looking at my options,” Wade said. “I haven’t decided on anything yet.”
