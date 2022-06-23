Whitefield Academy lineman Ian Geffrard is heading to the Southeastern Conference's West Division.
The 6-foot-6, 350-pound Geffrard decided to play for Arkansas, making his announcement Monday on social media. He said one of the big reasons he decided to play for the Razorbacks was because of coach Sam Pittman.
“I knew coach Pittman for a long time before then. I’ve known him since he was at Georgia.” Geffrard said. “I met him the first time there. He was a great coach then, and he is an even better coach now. To see him change the program and to see all the players fired-up about what he’s doing there, it made me want to be a part of the team as well.”
Whitefield coach Coleman Joiner said one of Geffrard’s biggest factors was finding a head coach and staff he and his family trusted.
“Coach Pittman has a reputation for linemen in general and being a developmental guy -- someone who can help those guys max out their potential -- so I think it's a great place for him,” Joiner said.
Before becoming Arkansas' coach, Pittman was a longtime offensive line assistant at the college level, including on Kirby Smart's Georgia staff from 2016-19.
Geffrard chose Arkansas over 22 other offers, including Auburn, Boston College, Duke, Minnesota, North Carolina, Texas, West Virginia, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Georgia State and Georgia Southern, among others.
“It was between Auburn, Boston College and Arkansas," Geffrard said. "Arkansas stood out to me the most because of how welcoming the people were there. Not only the coaching staff and staff at Arkansas, but also the residents of Fayetteville and the city as well. It wasn't like I was just another prospect or player they were going to see. It was like I was already a part of the team.”
Geffrard plays on both the offensive and defensive lines for Whitefield. Although mainly recruited as an offensive lineman, Geffrard committed to Arkansas as a defensive lineman.
In regards to where he will play for Arkansas, Geffrard said he just wants “any way to get on the field.”
Joiner said Geffrard’s unique combination of size and athleticism allows him to play both sides of the ball well.
“Arkansas was the first who saw him as someone who may fit in as a defensive lineman, so they came in with a unique opportunity because they feel he could play either way for them.” Joiner said. “They’d like to try and see if he could be a difference-maker as a defensive lineman, but they also know he has the ability to play offensive line for them.”
Joiner said he is hopeful for the impact Geffrard will have at the next level.
“He could potentially be one of the biggest players in the SEC, even as a freshman, and being that while also being able to play fast and move and being able to do a lot of different things for them,” Joiner said. “I think it gives him a chance that, if it works out like we think it will, he could be a difference-maker on Saturdays for them sooner than later.”
Geffrard became the second Cobb County player to commit to Arkansas, joining North Cobb quarterback Malachi Singleton, who committed to the Razorbacks in April.
