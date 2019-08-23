MABLETON — Things started slowly for Whitefield Academy, but the Wolfpack eventually were able to move past some early mistakes to defeat Cherokee Bluff 26-3 in the season opener.
An early turnover and two wasted scoring opportunities looked like they could haunt Whitefield, but the Wolfpack’s defense stood tall and held the Bears in check all game.
“Offensively it was a little sloppy,” Whitefield coach Coleman Joiner said. “But our defense did what they always do, they bowed their neck and really didn’t give up much all game. I’m really proud of these guys. This is a really experienced team that wants to do a whole lot of damage this year and this was a big first step.”
Whitefield’s first drive consisted of a 10-play drive that stalled at the Cherokee Bluff 6. That’s where the Bears rose up to block Nolan Shim’s field goal attempt to keep the game scoreless.
A Cherokee Bluff muffed punt gave the Wolfpack its second scoring opportunity but again it failed to put up points. An attempted reverse to Ayden Duncanson led to a fumble, which was recovered and returned to the 15-yard line by Cherokee Bluff. The Bears turned the opportunity into a 3-0 lead.
It was all Whitefield Academy from there. Quarterback Cole Peterson went 8-for-13 for 97 yards in the first half and two touchdowns. The first touchdown came on a 24-yard pass to Myles Redding. The second came on the next drive, a 20-yard strike to Bryce Davis to extend the lead to 13-3.
It wasn’t a Peterson pass that set up the second touchdown, but one from the freshman Duncanson. Backed up on the 4, Whitefield called on Duncanson to loft a pass 50 yards downfield. Justin Tinch made the grab at midfield and a roughing the passer penalty moved the ball to the 35. It was the spark the Wolfpack needed to get the ball moving.
“Ayden’s only a freshman,” Joiner said. “At that point he was pretty frustrated, he had made a couple mistakes down in our own territory. He’s got a really strong arm and that’s something that we want to take advantage of. He made a great throw, Justin made a great catch. You usually don’t have many calls to make on your own 1-yard line but those guys are play makers.”
Jaquez Dew added two more touchdowns, one on a 1-yard plunge and another on a 50-yard fumble return to put the game away for Whitefield.
Eric Little led the way on the ground for the Wolfpack with 67 yards on just eight carries. Bryce Davis was the leading receiver with six catches for 74 yards and a touchdown.
“I think it shows that we’re pretty resilient,” Joiner said. “It’s a bunch of guys who have been here before and know how to keep fighting. It’s not something we want to get used to. I’m pretty pleased we were able to dig our way out of that hole, it was 6-3 for most of the first half and we got to put our foot on the gas for about two quarters and put the game away.”
Cherokee Bluff was able to muster little to no momentum on offense. Quarterback Mason Thomas was held to only 69 yards passing on 11-of-21 passing. Harrison Carter carried 12 times for 53 yards.
