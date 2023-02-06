North Cobb Christian relay team of Michael Carden, Andrew Clark, Garrett Hamilton and Grant Pool finished second in the 200 medley relay and fourth in the 400 freestyle relay at the Class A-3A state swimming meet at Georgia Tech on Saturday.
Whitefield Academy earned a second and third place team finish in the Class A-3A state swimming championships at the Georgia Tech Aquatic Center on Saturday.
The Wolfpack boys held off North Cobb Christian to claim the runner-up spot, while the girls finished third. Wesleyan won both state championships.
Whitefield's Jackson Brooks won the 500-freestyle with a time of 4 minutes, 48.50 seconds, but that was the only event title the Wolfpack won. Where the boys earned many of their points was through consistent swimming in all events as they had five fourth place finishes, including the 400 freestyle relay and the 200 medley relay. Kye Marrero finished fourth in both the 100 breaststroke (1:02.45) and the 200 individual medley (2:03.80), while Brooks added a fourth place in the 200 freestyle (1:45.64).
Riess Estep led the way for the girls, leading the Wolfpack with a win in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:06.20. She also finished third in the 200 individual relay (2:10.94). Whitefield earned a second place finish in the 200 medley relay, a fourth in the 400 freestyle relay and Ari Marrero earned a fourth place finish in the 50 freestyle (25.25).
On the boys side, Mount Paran Christian earned a ninth place finish and Walker was 17th. However, Raphael Grand'Pierre had a strong meet for the Wolverines winning the 100 butterfly with a time of 50.42 and a second place in the 200 freestyle (1:41.81).
North Cobb Christian finished second in the 200 medley relay, third in the 400 freestyle relay, while Andrew Clark and Michael Carden each earned runner-up finishes. Clark was second in the 500 freestyle (4:51.07) and Carden was second in the 100 butterfly (50.48) and the 100 backstroke (51.34).
Jonathan Stephen earned a third place finish in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:54.99.
On the girls side, Walker finished ninth and North Cobb Christian 11th.
