Pope just landed one of the most experienced volleyball coaches in the state.
Jeff White, who recently returned to coaching high school volleyball after spending six seasons in the college ranks, was named Pope’s new volleyball coach Monday.
He will take over for Shawn Darling, who resigned in March after leading the Lady Greyhounds to a state championship and a pair of final four appearances in just three seasons.
White is best known for leading Northview to three state titles in 2005, 2007 and 2008 after starting the program from scratch in 2002.
Following six seasons at Northview, White went on to coach at the college level. He was the head coach at Brenau University in Gainesville for one season in 2012 before spending three seasons at Birmingham Southern where he compiled a 71-25 overall record and a top 25 ranking in 2015.
He spent one season as an assistant at UAB in 2017 before returning to high school where he took the head coaching position at Jackson County.
“We are excited to have him as our next head volleyball coach,” Pope athletic director Josh Mathews said in a release. “He brings a wealth of knowledge of the sport, success at both the high school and college level, strong ties in the club volleyball scene, but most of all, coach White is a man of integrity and character that matches the high moral fiber of other coaches on our Pope athletic staff.”
During White’s two seasons at Jackson, he led the Lady Panthers to a 61-28 overall record and a trip to the Class AAA semifinals last fall.
When he found out Pope was looking for a head coach, he jumped at the opportunity.
“We did some great things (at Jackson) and it was really a great experience, but Pope is at a different level,” White said. “When I heard that the job came open, I was extremely excited about the possibility of getting back to a high level of volleyball. Pope is always capable of winning state championships, and I love that about them.”
White will be inheriting a Pope team that has made five state championship appearances over the past 15 seasons, winning four of them. The Lady Greyhounds also won eight region titles during that span along with four trips to the final four.
“We believe (White) will lead our program on the same trajectory that has been established over the 15 years, while challenging our young ladies to each the same level of success in life as they achieve on the volleyball court,” Mathews said.
Early in his coaching career, White spent five seasons at Chattahoochee, taking the Lady Cougars to the state finals in 2001.
