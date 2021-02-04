Wheeler's 78-44 win over Lassiter on Tuesday will likely be a special memory for Ja'Heim Hudson and Max Harris.
Both seniors eclipsed the 1,000-point mark of their high school careers.
It is the latest accolade for both, who started on last year's Class AAAAAAA state championship team and are looking to wrap up this season's Region 6AAAAAA title.
For Hudson, who is in his second year with the Wildcats' program, reaching the 1,000-point mark came at a point in his career in which his game on the offensive end of the court is starting to take off.
Wheeler coach Larry Thompson said he was not sure if the 6-foot-6, 230-pound forward was going to become a big-time scorer when Hudson first joined the program from South Gwinnett. Now, he believes Florida Gulf Coast is going to be getting a steal, after the ASUN Conference team signed Hudson in November.
"He's the backbone of what we do," Thompson said. "He's our communicator, our rebounder, our animal."
Hudson proved that Wednesday at Allatoona with 19 points, 15 rebounds and a smooth stroke from foul line in which he made all five attempts.
Thompson said Harris has also come a long way over the last year, and he has become known as the team's "quiet assassin."
"All he does is score buckets," Thompson said.
Harris, who transferred along with Hudson from South Gwinnett before the 2019-20 season, finished with 11 points and four rebounds against Allatoona on Wednesday. He is averaging close to 15 points per game this season.
Thompson said the 6-4, 180-pound guard is getting looks from a number of Division I programs, but Harris is still looking for the right fit.
"He can really score it," Thompson said
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.