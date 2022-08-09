Wheeler's Isaiah Collier continues to have a productive offseason.
The 6-foot-4, 205-pound senior point guard was recently named the MVP of the seventh annual Curry Camp in San Francisco. The camp is put on by Under Armour and Curry Brand, hosted by Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry.
The camp hosted 26 of the best high school basketball players in the country and offered 1-on-1 coaching form Curry along Sacramento Kings and former Atlanta Hawks guard Kent Bazemore, former Davidson College coach Bob McKillop and current Connecticut women’s basketball player Azzi Fudd.
The most recent success has helped Collier cement himself as one of the top 10 players in the country heading into the 2022-23 season.
Rivals has Collier, who averaged 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Wheeler last season, as the No. 4 player in the country and second at his position, behind only DaJuan Wagner Jr. from Camden, New Jersey.
247Sports has Collier the No. 9 player nationally and the No. 1 point guard, while On3 has him as the No. 2 player overall.
On3 reported that Collier was a standout at Nike’s EYBL Circuit in April and one of the best players, if not the best, at the U18 USA training camp in May before suffering an injury that kept him from playing on the team.
Collier has his choice of college offers, but recently named his top four schools as UCLA, Michigan, Cincinnati and Southern California. He took an official visit to Ann Arbor, Michigan, at the end of July, marking the last of his visits to the four finalists.
