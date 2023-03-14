Wheeler's Isaiah Collier is the 2022-23 Gatorade Georgia Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
The USC signee is the fifth Gatorade Georgia Boys Basketball Player of the Year to be chosen from Wheeler High School.
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court, distinguishes Collier as Georgia’s best high school boys basketball player.
The Naismith Player of the Year is now one of three finalists for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year award to be announced later this month. Collier joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports, including Chet Holmgren (2021, Minnehaha Academy, Minn.), Trae Young (2017, Norman North High School, Ok.), Jayson Tatum (2016, Chaminade College Preparatory School, Mo.), and Karl-Anthony Towns (2013 and 2014, St. Joseph High School, N.J.).
Collier joins recent Gatorade Georgia Boys Basketball Players of the Year Bruce Thornton (2022, Milton), Jabari Smith (2021, Sandy Creek) and Walker Kessler (2020, Woodward Academy) among the state’s list of former award winners.
Collier is the fourth Wheeler player to have earned the honor joining Jaylen Brown (2015), D.A. Layne (1998), Shareef Abdur-Rahim (1995), and becomes the sixth overall from Cobb County joining Sharife Cooper (2019, McEachern) and Brian Oliver (1986, Wills).
The 6-foot-4, 180-pound senior guard led the Wildcats to a 26-6 record and the Class AAAAAAA state championship. Collier averaged 20.2 points, 6.8 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 steals through 31 games. A McDonald’s All-American Game selection, he had 22 points and seven assists in the 78-58 win in the title game. He has established himself as the best passer in the 2023 class and is ranked as the nation’s No. 3 recruit by ESPN.com.
“Collier is the ultimate playmaker who shines when playing out of pick-and-rolls,” Paul Biancardi, National Recruiting Director for ESPN, said in a release. “He reads the floor and has excellent passing vision. A willing and accurate passer who now is dependable from deep, he’s special because he creates endless scoring opportunities for his teammates and, at the same time, can score big on his own when needed.”
Collier has maintained a weighted 3.30 GPA in the classroom and is active in helping his community. An active member of Berean Christian Church, he has participated in weekly church youth group activities. He has also volunteered locally supporting the homeless on behalf of Operation Feed 100. As a member of Jack and Jill of America, he has donated his time to the Jesse Draper Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta, Hands on Atlanta, Inc., The Nicholas House for families in crisis and the “Soles4Souls” shoe drive.
In addition, Collier has participated in numerous projects to assist families with food insecurities, including Free99Fridge and the Senior Teen campaign to eradicate teenage hunger, as well as serving as part of initiatives to paint the interior of E.L. Miller Elementary and to build a vegetable garden at Mary McCloud Bethune Cookman Middle School. He has also assisted in the home care of his aging grandparents.
