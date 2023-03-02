The accolades continue to mount for Wheeler point guard Isaiah Collier.
Already named a McDonald's All-American and having been selected to compete for USA Basketball at the Nike Hoops Summit later this spring, he added another prestigious honor to the list Wednesday.
The Southern California signee was named a first-team Naismith All-American selection by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.
Collier, who had 24 points and eight assists to help Wheeler beat McEachern in Wednesday's Class AAAAAAA quarterfinal, is looking to finish his high school career with three state championships in four years.
Collier was joined by forwards Cameron Boozer (Miami), Justin Edwards (Philadelphia) and Ron Holland (Duncanville, Texas) and point guard DJ Wagner (Camden, New Jersey) on the first team. Boozer and Wagner are the sons of former college stars and NBA players Carlos Boozer and Dajuan Wagner, respectively.
"We are thrilled to honor these tremendously talented student-athletes with a spot on the 2023 Jersey Mike's Naismith National High School All-America Teams," Atlanta Tipoff Club executive director Eric Oberman said in a release. "The recognition is validation of hard work, amazing talent and dedication to the game of basketball at a level that sets them apart from the rest."
Newton point guard Stephen Castle was a second-team selection. Andrej Stojakovic, the son of former NBA star Peja Stojakovic, earned third team honors, while point guard Bronny James, the son of NBA scoring king LeBron James, earned honorable mention.
No players from Georgia made any of the three girls teams, though three earned honorable mention -- Valdosta forward Essence Cody, Brookwood point guard Diana Collins and Westminster wing Courtney Ogden.
