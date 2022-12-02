For high school basketball fans, the place to be Saturday is Wheeler High School.
The Wildcats are hosting the Tournament of Champions Showcase, which includes 14 games -- seven each in Wheeler Arena and the adjacent Lipscomb Gymnasium.
The list of games include five of Cobb County's best teams.
The Kell girls will take the floor to face St. Francis in Wheeler Arena at 2:30 p.m. The Longhorns (3-2, ranked No. 1 in Class AAAAA) are led by Crystal Henderson, who is coming off a 35-point effort against McEachern earlier this week.
The matchup against the perennial private-school powerhouse is the only girls game on the schedule.
The evening schedule in Wheeler Arena ends with what could be three of the best games of the calendar year.
At 5:30 p.m. Pebblebrook (2-3, No. 5 in Class AAAAAAA), led by forward Jaiun Simon, will face Tri-Cities, last year's Class AAAAA state champion. That is followed at 7 p.m. with McEachern and Kell, two of the county's best teams, facing off.
Led by Moses Hipps and Ace Bailey, the Indians (5-2, No. 3 in Class AAAAAAA) will face the Longhorns (3-0, No. 1 in Class AAAAA), who are led by 7-foot center Peyton Marshall.
The final game of the Wheeler Arena schedule will pit Wheeler (3-0, No. 1 in Class AAAAAAA) against Kimball High School from Dallas, Texas, at 8:30 p.m.
The Knights come in 4-1 and are a team that knows how to win. Last year's squad, which included five-star guard Artero Morris and three-star guard Chauncy Gibson, rolled to the Texas Class AAAAA state semifinals before losing to eventual champion Beaumont United by two points.
Morris is now at Texas and Gibson at Clemson, but Kimball is allowing only 57 points per game. Wheeler is led by a pair of Southern California commits -- guard Isaiah Collier and forward Arrinten Page -- along with Iowa State-bound guard Jelani Hamilton.
In Lipscomb Gymnasium, Hillgrove (3-2) will play the final game of the night at 7:30 p.m., facing Dutchtown (No. 8 in Class AAAAA), which advanced to the second round of the playoffs a year ago.
Other games of note include Class AAAAA No. 9 Tucker facing Class AAAAAA No. 4 Hughes and Class AAAAAAA No. 4 Grayson facing Class AAAAAA No. 1 Alexander.
