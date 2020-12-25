For boys high school basketball fans, Wheeler High School will be the place to be in the coming days.
Sixty-four games among a group of 32 teams -- 16 of which are ranked -- will be on tap Saturday and Monday in the Tournament of Champions Holiday Classic.
Games will begin at 10 a.m., split between two divisions -- National and American.
The National teams are split into four brackets, with the winner of each matchup playing for a bracket title Monday. National games will take place inside Wheeler's main arena.
Four Cobb County teams will play in those brackets and those matchups could be the highlights of the event.
In Bracket 2, McEachern, the No. 3 team in Class AAAAAAA, will face off with Class AAAAAA No. 4 Shiloh at 1:30 p.m. Immediately following that game, Kell, the No. 2 team in Class AAAAAA, will take on No. 3 Chattahoochee.
Host Wheeler, the No. 1 team in Class AAAAAA, is in Bracket 3 and will play at 6 p.m. against No. 7 Lanier. This game is also a matchup of last year's defending Class AAAAAAA champion against the Class AAAAAA runner-up.
In Bracket 4, South Cobb will match up with North Gwinnett, the No. 8 team in Class AAAAAAA, at 7:30 p.m.
Other ranked teams in the National division include Class AAAA No. 4 Fayette County, Class AAAAAAA No. 5 Berkmar and Class AAAAAAA No. 2 Grayson.
The American division, taking place inside Doug Lipscomb Gymnasium, features two games against ranked teams.
At 1 p.m., Class AAAA No. 5 Salem will takes on Class A private No. 5 Galloway, followed by a game between St. Anne-Pacelli, the No. 7 team in Class A private, and Miller Grove, the No. 7 team in Class AAAA.
Like the Tournament of Champions Showcase held earlier this month at Wheeler, COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Social distancing will be enforced and the bleachers have been marked where fans can sit. Masks must be worn at all times inside the gymnasiums.
A two-day pass to the event is $30 and can be purchased at https://tocholidayclassic2020.splashthat.com/ through midnight Christmas Day. Single-day tickets are $20 and will be available at the door on a cash-only basis.
