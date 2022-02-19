MARIETTA – Isaiah Collier finished with 23 points and hit a pair of free throws during the final 2 minutes of the game to help Wheeler secure a 67-62 overtime victory over Kell on Friday in the Region 6AAAAAA championship game at Pope High School.
The Wildcats (23-4) answered back this season after coming up short in double-overtime against the Longhorns during the region championship a year ago.
Now, Wheeler will focus on winning their third consecutive title when the Class AAAAAA state playoffs begin Tuesday at home.
“That was tough, man, those guys came and really, really competed,” Wheeler coach Larry Thompson said about his team. “They were a little disturbed about how their last region game went. They played well, really, really well. Kudos to them.”
Arrinten Page finished with 14 points for Wheeler and grabbed the game-winning rebound during the waning seconds of overtime. Damion Mitchell and Juvon Gregory both finished with 10 points and Jalani Reynolds added eight.
Wheeler took control of overtime by scoring the game's final six points. Collier's first pair of free throws gave the Wildcats a 63-62 lead. After making a stop on the other end, Collier came through with another pair to bump the lead to three.
Kell (17-10) had chances during the final 10 seconds but a 3-point attempt by Conner Staphylaris came up short with Page grabbing the board and Mitchell iced it with his free throws.
“We just made one more play than they did,” Thompson said. “We just hit a few more free throws.”
Parrish Johnson and Aaron Smith scored 15 points each to lead Kell. Payton Marshall and Dylan Cambridge scored 11 each and Staphylaris finshed with eight.
The Longhorns outplayed Kell in the third quarter, using a 6-0 early third quarter run to take a 37-32 lead. They were up by as many as seven, 50-43, early in the fourth when Staphylaris made all three free throws after getting fouled from beyond the arc.
Wheeler started chipping away at the deficit. Collier hit a layup, Reynolds put back a missed shot and Mitchell came through with a layup to get within one. After forcing a Kell turnover, Gregory hit a 3 from the right corner for a 52-50 Wheeler lead.
Wheeler would hold on to the slim lead until Marshall hit a jumper at the end of regulation to tie the game at 59-all.
“We did a poor job of executing down the stretch,” Kell coach Jermaine Sellers said. “We got to understand that we have to learn from it. We're going to be in situations like this (in the playoffs) so we have to learn how to execute better down the stretch.”
