RICHMOND HILL – In comparing Wildcats, Wheeler was taller, faster and a lot deeper than Richmond Hill, and that last advantage was key to coach Larry Thompson’s strategy Wednesday.
“I wanted to be really, really aggressive defensively because I knew they didn’t go really, really deep in the games I scouted them,” he said. “That was the plan of attack, we wanted to push up, make them wear their legs out, make them use some energy and, hopefully, in the third and fourth quarters we could find a way to keep the gap and win the basketball game.”
The game went as planned for Wheeler, which built a 14-point lead in the second quarter and played even in the second half to defeat Richmond Hill 61-47 in the boys Class AAAAAA state quarterfinals.
Seven different players scored for Wheeler (25-5), which will play at Centennial in Roswell on Friday or Saturday in the semifinals. Centennial defeated Evans 81-68 in the quarterfinals.
“Everybody’s healthy. Everybody’s good to go. We’ve probably got a short turnaround,” said Thompson, who was hoping not to expend too much effort to get to a third game in eight days.
“Get out of there unscathed and not having to really fight tooth and nail in the game. It did a lot for us because we played a tough game a couple of days ago just like (Richmond Hill) did.”
Richmond Hill (21-4) basically used its five starters the entire game, with reserve Isaiah Allen contributing one point. Jaeden Marshall, as Richmond Hill’s most creative offensive threat, scored a game-high 18 points but none really came easy against Wheeler’s rangy defenders and rim protectors such as 6-foot-7 center Ja'Heim Hudson.
“We wanted to make everything really, really tough for (Marshall),” Thompson said. “On film, I saw he did a lot for them offensively. It’s kind of tough for one man to physically beat us because of how we can pack it in on him defensively. I thought we did a good job early on and made him take some tough, tough shots. He got going in the second half a little bit. But we played well enough early on to find a way to steal a basketball game on the road.”
Hudson and Isaiah Collier scored 10 apiece, while AJ Burke delivered a team-high 15 points – including 9 of 9 from the free-throw line. That was important when Hudson, the center of emphasis in the halfcourt offense, was whistled for two fouls early and went to the bench.
“We wanted to go to him and get him started,” Thompson said, noting Hudson gets double-teamed, which opens up shots on the outside. “We’ve got some guys that can really shoot the basketball. We made some shots with him sitting on the bench.
“He settles us down because when we see the ball go to the hoop in his hands – he’s our overall best player – it settles everybody else down. With him being in foul trouble early, other guys had to step up and they did that tonight.”
Wheeler led 11-8 after a back-and-fourth first quarter but never trailed again. The visitors took their biggest lead of the half, 16 points, with a 13-2 run culminating with Collier’s steal and dunk for a 29-13 advantage with 2:47 left before intermission.
Up 32-18 at halftime, Wheeler built the lead to as many as 19 points at 45-26 before Richmond Hill chipped away and actually played it even for the quarter. The edge was down to nine points on a couple of occasions in the fourth and Richmond Hill fans were buzzing before Wheeler muted the home-court advantage with Hudson’s thunderous dunk with about four minutes remaining for a 47-36 lead.
“They’re a good basketball team,” Thompson said of Richmond Hill, which is now 11-2 at home this season. “They’re not here by luck. I knew they would make a run. I just wanted to withstand the run and have an 18-, 20-point lead, so if they make an eight-point run, we still have a double-digit lead. They’re in their own building. They’ve won a lot of basketball games. Those guys have played a lot of games together, so I knew they would make a run.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.