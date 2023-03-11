MACON -- As the final seconds ticked off the clock of the Class AAAAAAA state championship game at the Macon Coliseum, Wheeler point guard began to let his emotions out.
He dribbled the ball for the last time, fell to his knees and had a quick moment of prayer. Just seconds later he was swallowed up by his teammates as the Wildcats defeated Cherokee 78-58 for their third state title in four years and the ninth in the history of the program.
The fact that Collier was still on the floor at the end was a surprise to some, but it was something the USC-bound, Naismith High School Player of the Year, asked his coach for. He wanted to honor the memory of Khalil Hardison, who accidentally drowned while swimming in the Chattahoochee River. Hardison was Collier's cousin, who was more like a sibling, and the son of coach Larry Thompson.
"I lost my brother back in August," Collier said. "He's one that always supported me and I wanted to share that moment with him."
Once the senior point guard got back to his feet after the dogpile, he was still emotional. With tears coming down his face, he and Thompson shared a long hug, and then the celebration started.
In his final game, Collier showed why he is one of, if not the best high school player in the country. He finished with 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting and seven assists and he was key during an 11-3 third quarter run that helped put the game away.
As Region 5AAAAAAA foes, this was the fourth time Wheeler (26-6) and Cherokee (25-7) had met this season. The first two games were decided by nine and 13 points respectively. The region championship game was an outlier as the Wildcats broke the game open early and cruised to a 53-point victory. Thompson knew Saturday's game was not going to be like that, and he said he expected to see the best version of the Warriors to date.
For 2 1/2 quarters, Thompson appeared to be right. Wheeler led only 47-37 with four minutes to play in the third quarter. Coming out of a timeout, the Wildcats applied the press for the first time in the game and it did exactly what Thompson wanted it to do.
Collier found Page for an alley-oop dunk that got the crowd into the game. Cherokee broke the press but took a quick 3-pointer and the long rebound came out to Ricky McKenzie. He then got the ball out in front of everyone to Collier who went in for a one-hand slam.
On the next trip down the floor, Arrinten Page swatted a shot off the backboard. He grabbed the rebound and fed Jelani Hamilton for a fast break layup, and then moments later, on another fast break, Collier set up Page perfectly for an alley-oop slam that brought the house down. Wheeler finished the third quarter on an 11-3 run and grabbed a 58-40 lead heading to the final quarter.
"That was by design," Thompson said. "We knew they would be working on the press and we felt they would be ready for it, so we didn't want to show it early in the game. We wanted to try to surprise them just at the right time."
The teams traded baskets in the fourth quarter. Cherokee could not get any closer than 16 points the rest of the way.
Wheeler finished shooting 66% for the game, 50% (9-of-18) from behind the arc, and all five starters finished in double figures. Page, another USC signee, had 15 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Hamilton, an Iowa State signee, had 11 points and eight boards, while Ricky McKenzie and Damion Mitchell each added points.
The Wildcats had 19 assists on 31 made shots, outscored the Warriors 36-18 in the paint and held them to 30% shooting for the night.
"That's been the recipe for success all year," Thompson said. "We were trying to play to play fast and at the end of the day I thought we were pretty good on defense and (Page) was great at altering shots."
Wheeler finished the season on a 17-game winning streak and without a loss to a team from the state of Georgia. The victory over Cherokee was the Wildcats 12th in a row in the series and the 21st of the last 22.
The only bittersweet thing about Wheeler winning another state championship is it brings the high school careers of Collier, Page, Hamilton and the other seniors to an end. Knowing that was a driving reason Collier and Page were determined to go out on top.
"It was definitely important for me," Collier said. "It really hurt last year when we didn't get it done and I didn't want to feel that way again."
For Page, it was another notch in a blossoming career. But he also said it was just the beginning.
"It was very important to leave with a championship," Page said. "It's checking things off the bucket list. I also want to win a national championship (at the next level)."
Cherokee was making its first trip to the state finals since 1982 and was hoping to win the county's first boys title since Canton High School in 1951, but Wheeler opened the game by scoring the first six points and never trailed.
Dastin Hart did his best to keep the Warriors close early, twice he pulled them within four and scored all 10 of his points in the first half.
Trailing 26-14 early in the second quarter, Braylin Giddens, who led Cherokee with 17 points, connected on a 3-pointer and Hart scored on a pair of layups to pull Cherokee within five, but that was as close as they would get the rest of the way. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Hamilton and Mitchell and a layup by Collier pushed the lead back to 13, and Wheeler would go into the half up 39-28.
