MARIETTA — Wheeler overcame a slow start and pulled away for a 74-54 victory over Pope in a Region 6AAAAAA game at Wheeler Arena on Saturday.
Pope led 17-14 at the end of the first quarter, but Wheeler – the No. 1 team in Class AAAAAA -- turned it up a notch and outscored the Greyhounds 60-37 over the last three quarters.
“It’s always tough playing Pope,” Wheeler coach Larry Thompson said. “Those guys are very, very disciplined, they run their stuff. When you try to play fast, getting out of position plays to their advantage. We had to get a little more disciplined defensively. We also played a little bit faster and used our athleticism to bother them on the defensive end.”
For Thompson, it was a typical Wheeler-Pope game – with the Greyhounds giving his Wildcats fits.
“That’s the fourth or fifth time I’ve had the opportunity to coach against Pope and every time is like that,” Thompson said. “Pulling away from those guys is really, really hard to do and even when you think you have a comfortable seven, eight, nine, 10-point lead, in two strokes of a pen, those guys are back in it because of how well they score. As a team, it’s going to cause problems in the next month or so going into region tournament play. (Pope is) a team that you don’t want to play. They’re disciplined and tough and they run their stuff. Kudos to them for how well they played tonight. We’ll take the win and we’ll get back to the drawing board for Tuesday at South Cobb.”
Klairus Amir scored 18 points, while Isaiah Collier added 14 points, Jalani Reynolds and Juvon Gamory contributed 11 points each and Kyle Burns had 10 points to lead the way for Wheeler (13-4, 9-0).
Jack Dempsey led Pope (12-7, 5-5) with 18 points, with Cameron Bleshoy adding 13 points and Todd Kuimjian 11 for the Greyhounds.
Dempsey took control for Pope in the first quarter, scoring 12 points to give the Greyhounds a three-point advantage at the end of the period.
The second quarter was all Wheeler as it outscored Pope 22-13 to take a 36-30 halftime lead. The Wildcats hit six 3-pointers, with Amir making three of them, while forcing eight Greyhounds turnovers.
Wheeler was dominant in the third quarter, outscoring Pope 21-8 to finish the period with a 57-38 lead.
However, Pope played on even terms with Wheeler in the fourth quarter as Kuimajin scored eight points to help keep the Wildcats from pulling away any further.
“I thought we played well – we just didn’t shoot it like we did in the first quarter,” Pope coach Pat Abney said. “I thought the difference in the game was they shot it really, really well after the first quarter and we didn’t. I’m extremely proud of our kids. I thought we played well. We tried to do what we needed to do to win, we just didn’t shoot it well after the first quarter. We shot it well the first quarter and didn’t the rest of the game. Wheeler did not shoot it well in the first quarter and they shot it well the rest of the game and that was the difference.”
