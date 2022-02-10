MARIETTA – Less than a week after escaping with a narrow overtime win over Osborne, Wheeler came back to take a more convincing 76-64 victory over the host Cardinals in a Region 6AAAAAA game on Wednesday.
Osborne took Wheeler to the limit in the Wildcats 69-67 overtime victory last Friday at Wheeler.
However, it was all Wildcats this time around as they began to pull away in the second quarter and were never seriously threatened.
For Wheeler coach Larry Thompson, a stronger defensive effort made the difference for his team in its more decisive win in the second game between the Region 6AAAAAA rivals.
“Attention to details,” Thompson said. “We are pretty good when we share the basketball and when we defend. We were decisive on defending (Wednesday). We had a long, hard film session yesterday and some today, showing about 18 or 19 miscues defensively. When we defend, we’re pretty good. The guys had it in their minds that they didn’t want a brutally hard practice tomorrow, because that was in store. So they took it upon themselves to guard the basketball. We did a pretty job of it. We were locked in. We executed and they heard the chatter on how this game was going to be a big game and what happened the last time was kind of close and lucky and all that kind of stuff. We set the challenge and the guys responded pretty well.”
Wheeler was able stifle Osborne’s aggressive up-tempo offense that was so effective last Friday.
“We didn’t get back in transition,” Osborne coach Demarques Lakes said. “We set up for the 3-pointers and jump shots and we wasn’t attacking like last week and they capitalized on it, basically.”
Isaiah Collier scored 25 points, while Kyle Burns added 18 points and Arrington Page had 11 to lead Wheeler (20-4, 15-0), which has already clinched the No. 1 seed in the region tournament at Pope next week.
Cristian Carroll scored 19 points for Osborne (19-5, 11-4), which is now in third place behind Wheeler and Kell.
Wheeler took advantage of three Osborne turnovers to jump out to a 9-2 lead, but the Cardinals proceeded to go on a 12-4 run to take a 14-13 advantage with 3:20 remaining in the first quarter and would end the period up 22-21.
That would be the last time that Osborne would hold the lead, as 3-pointers by Damion Mitchell, Juvon Gamory and Collier fueled a 11-2 run that gave Wheeler a 32-24 advantage with 3:34 left in the first half.
The Wildcats would go on to lead by as many as 17 points in the fourth quarter and Osborne would get no closer than seven points in the third period.
