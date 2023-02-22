MARIETTA – The Wheeler boys utilized a big fourth quarter to defeat Milton 81-64 in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs on Wednesday.
Wheeler (22-6) outscored the Eagles 29-12 in the final quarter. The game was tied with just over a minute remaining in the third quarter until the Wildcats went on a 17-0 run over the next four minutes. Every point scored on the run came shots at the basket or by free throw, as Wheeler punished the Eagles on fast breaks.
“We found some energy,” Wheeler coach Larry Thompson said. “We found a level of competitiveness that was conducive to how we want to play, so we just changed our mentality.”
The win advanced Wheeler to the second round of the tournament, where the Wildcats will host North Gwinnett on Saturday, after the Bulldogs defeated Mill Creek 72-62.
“We just got to be who we are,” Thompson said. “We didn’t play with energy and effort to start the game. It was a little lethargic and a little cool, and cool gets you beat this time of the year.”
Isaiah Collier led the Wildcats in scoring with 28 points, including a 12-point fourth quarter. Collier was one of three Wildcats to break double-digit scoring, alongside Rickey McKenzie with 20 and Arrinten Page with 12.
Wheeler did jump out to a double-digit lead in the second quarter, but Milton (19-10) clawed its way back into the game to take the lead before going to halftime down 33-32. This came by way of an 11-4 run during the last 3 minutes of the half.
On the other side of the court, the Eagles were led in scoring by Josh Dixon with 20, including a 10-point second quarter. Seth Fitzgerald and Avery White each added 15 for Milton.
