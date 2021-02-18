MARIETTA — Wheeler used an 18-4 run over the five minutes of the second quarter to break open a close game and roll to a 77-49 victory over Pope in the semifinals of the Region 6AAAAAA tournament on Thursday.
The Wildcats (22-4) advance to Friday’s region title game where they will face either Kell or South Cobb. The Greyhounds will play the loser of the game between the Longhorns and Eagles in the consolation game which will determine the third and fourth seeds from the region in the Class AAAAAA state playoffs, which begin next week.
Over the course of the game, Wheeler connected on 13 3-pointers. Ja’Heim Hudson made the first one, the first of his three on the day, in the closing moments of the first quarter to give the Wildcats a 15-13 lead and it seemed to open the floodgates.
“He’s been dominating from 8-feet and in,” Wheeler coach Larry Thompson said about his 6-foot-7 forward who had a team-high 17 points. “Like any young guy he sees one go down and he gets a little confidence. It was nice to see him take the open looks.”
Juvon Gamory connected on all four of his 3-pointers during the second quarter run. The scoring included a dunk from Hudson and a steal and a layup by Maxwell Harris to push the lead to 33-17. The Harris layup was indicative of the kind of defense the Wildcats played, including blocks, getting in passing lanes and just making things difficult for Pope to find an open man.
“We shot the ball well (Thursday),” Thompson said. “Our guys shared it and our guys defended it. When we defend and let the offense come from our defense, that’s when we are at our best.”
Wheeler took a 37-23 lead at the half and expanded it in the third quarter. Two Harris 3s, a pair of fast break dunks by Khedric Oliver and another 3 from Hudson pushed the advantage to 59-32. Harris finished the game with 12 points.
Pope point guard Will Kolker did his best to keep the Greyhounds (16-11) close. He made five 3-pointers of his own as part of his game-high 21 points, including back-to-back 3s to close the third quarter to cut the lead to 59-38. But Wheeler opened the final 8 minutes with the first of two 3s from Kyle Burns and added two more, one each from Evan Brewer and A.J. Burke to close out the game.
“We have a chance to win the first trophy of the year (Friday),” Thompson said. “It’s business as usual. Defend, rebound and limit our turnovers. I expect it to be a great game.”
