MARIETTA -- Wheeler advanced to the state quarterfinals in dramatic fashion with a 65-64 overtime victory over Shiloh in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament Thursday.
The Wildcats, who earned a spot in the quarterfinals for the seventh time in 10 years, will host Berkmar next Wednesday.
“It’s all good,” Wheeler coach Larry Thompson said. “It’s been a long season. When you have an opportunity like this, you have to capitalize. We lost to Tift County in the second round last year and lost to Newton in the quarterfinals the year before in Year 1 (of Thompson’s reign as coach). This is Year 3 for our staff, and it’s time to get one on our floor.”
Sam Hines Jr. scored 21 points, while Prince Davies added 16 points to lead Region 2AAAAAAA champion Wheeler (21-7).
Caleb Golden and Athony Canada scored 19 points each and Jordan Mitchell contributed 14 for Shiloh (24-4), the No. 2 seed from 8AAAAAAA.
The two teams exchanged leads several times throughout the fourth quarter. After Mitchell stole the ball and scored on a dunk to put Shiloh up 52-50 with 2:05 remaining in the game, Hines was fouled on a layup that tied the score at 52-all with 1:54 to go.
However, Hines missed his free throw attempt and the game went to overtime.
Wheeler surged ahead at the beginning of the extra period as Nash Kelly hit a 3-pointer and Maxwell Harris scored on a layup to put the Wildcats up 57-52 with 2:20 remaining.
Wheeler was up 63-58 with 26 seconds to go when Golden was fouled while hitting a 3-pointer and then made his free throw for a four-point play that helped Shiloh cut its deficit to 63-62.
After Hines was fouled and sank both of his attempts from the line to boost Wheeler's lead to 65-62, Canada scored on a putback to narrow the gap again to one.
Shiloh had a big chance to win after Wheeler's Javon Gamory missed both of his free-throw attempts with 5 seconds left, but the Generals were unable to get a shot off before the final buzzer.
“Shiloh is a good basketball team,” Thompson said. “They’re very, very tough. We showed some resolve at the end of the basketball game. We didn’t play well the entire game. We just found a way to make just enough plays and hit a few free throws down the stretch. Hats off to (Shiloh). They gave us everything they had and more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.