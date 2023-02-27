When the state basketball playoff brackets were first filled in, a lot of Cobb County fans circled one particular potential game as must see if it came to fruition.
Wednesday night, that game will happen when No. 2 McEachern (23-6) hosts No. 1 Wheeler (23-6) in the boys Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinals. The matchup will showcase arguably the best college-bound talent in the state, but it seems like this game should be happening two rounds later in the championship game rather than Round 3. Both coaches, McEachern's Tremayne Anchrum and Wheeler's Larry Thompson said it just the way the brackets were laid out.
“We don’t mind. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter who’s on the other side, we’ve got a game," Anchrum said. "So right now, we know we’ve got to go 1-0 this week. The next game, we’ve got to go 1-0 and that’s all that matters. It doesn’t matter if it’s Wheeler, it doesn’t matter if it’s the (Atlanta) Hawks. It doesn’t matter who it is. We have a goal, we have a mission, we have a journey and every step, we have to make sure we fulfill every step along this journey to get to the place where we want to be."
Thompson agreed and said in order to win a state championship, you have to beat the best to be the best.
"It's crazy how it's set up with the GHSA preset brackets," he said. "But you are eventually going to have to play everybody, so it really doesn't matter when."
McEachern comes into the game winners of 15 straight games and are anchored by its Big 3 of senior guard Jamichael Davis and junior guard Moses Hipps along with junior forward Ace Bailey. Davis and Bailey are both committed to Rutgers.
Another Power 5 prospect on the Indians is center JD Palm, who as a 6-foot-10 sophomore, has had a breakout season.
Wheeler is stocked with five-star prospect, McDonald's All-American and arguably the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2023 in senior guard Isaiah Collier, who has signed with USC. He is joined by senior forward Arrinten Page, who will join Collier at USC, and Iowa State signee Jelani Hamilton. The Wildcats also have gotten standout performances this season from junior forward Josh Hill and guard Ricky McKenzie.
This game should be a standing-room only crowd in Lovinggood Arena, so fans may want to get there early.
"I’m very happy that we got the coin flip to make the game here," Anchrum said. "Because we’re going to stay in Powder Springs."
Waiting for the winner of the game between McEachern and Wheeler could be another Cobb County squad in Walton. The Raiders, after finishing as the No. 4 seed from Region 5AAAAAAA, have beaten Lambert and Peachtree Ridge and now get a shot to take on No. 3 Grayson, with the winner advancing to the state semifinals at Georgia State on Saturday.
Luke Flynn, fully back from a mid-season injury, had 33 points to lead Walton past Peachtree Ridge over the weekend and will likely need another big performance if the Raiders hope to knock off the Rams.
The opening salvo for the McEachern-Wheeler boys game will be the McEachern girls (19-8) taking on Central Gwinnett (23-6). The Indians have won five straight and nine of their last 11 and are coming off a 50-47 win over country rival Campbell. The Black Knights come in off a 74-48 second round victory over Walton.
The Kell girls and boys will host a doubleheader on Tuesday with the girls taking on Bradwell Institute (23-4) and the boys matching up with Dutchtown (22-8). The Kell girls (23-5), the No. 1 team in Class AAAAA, come in on a 12-game winning streak and have won each of those games by at least double-digits, except for a 60-58 win over GAC earlier this month.
Bradwell Institute comes in ranked third and have won seven of their last nine. The game could be a matchup of guards between the Longhorns' Crystal Henderson, who is averaging more than 20 points per game, and Taniyah Bowman who comes averages 16.3 points. The Tigers also have Vanderbilt signee Bailey Gilmore in the middle, who is averaging 9.7 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.
The Kell boys, also the No. 1 team in Class AAAAA and riding a 12-game win streak, have not lost since a 71-67 overtime decision against Grayson on Jan. 7. They have gotten balanced play from Jaylen Colon, Parrish Johnson, CJ Brown and others including 7-foot center Peyton Marshall. The Auburn signee had a breakout postseason game with 21 points against Eastside last weekend.
Dutchtown has played a lot of tight games in recent weeks. Winners of 10 of its last 12, the Bulldogs are 4-2 in games decided by six points or fewer during that stretch.
The Mount Paran Christian girls (29-1) has played only one game within a 20-point margin since the calendar changed to 2023. That may change on Tuesday when they travel to Thomson (22-5). The Bulldogs have won 16 of their last 17. The programs also have one common opponent in Josey. Thomson played it three times, winning twice, including a 56-48 overtime decision to win the Region 4AA championship. Mount Paran defeated Josey 48-40 in the third game of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.