Wheeler's boys basketball team will try to win its seventh state championship -- and first since 2015 -- when it takes the floor Saturday night at the Macon Coliseum.
The Wildcats (23-7) will face Grayson (30-1) for the Class AAAAAAA title, with the tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
It will be the teams' second meeting of the season. The Rams won 73-65 on the Wildcats' court Dec. 7 in the Tournament of Champions Classic, but Wheeler coach Larry Thompson said he had a mentally young team on defense in that first matchup.
The Wildcats have done a lot of growing since.
"We played pretty well in the first meeting," said Thompson, who led Greenforest Christian to Class A private-school state championships in 2016 and '17. "We jumped out to a 23-10 lead. We guarded well, but, in the second quarter, we tried to make too many changes to get the starters a breather. (Grayson) went on a 14-0 run before we could get the starters back in the game.
"Then again, we went up 10 to start the fourth quarter, but we were mentally young, and it was the first time we were playing with our full roster. I like where we are now. Defensively, we are playing a full 32 minutes."
The numbers are bearing Thompson out.
Since the beginning of January, Wheeler is 13-2, with a 70-67 loss to Region 2AAAAAAA rival Pebblebrook and a 64-62 loss to Milton in a non-region game. During their current run, the Wildcats beat both teams in rematches -- Pebblebrook 70-67 for the region title and Milton 59-47 in the state semifinals.
Wheeler's defense has been the key. After allowing 60.3 points per game for the regular season and region tournament, the Wildcats have only allowed 49.3 points per game in the state playoffs.
"We were around a 2 or a 3 (on a scale to 10) on defense the first time we played Grayson," Thompson said. "That's where we've gotten better. We're an eight or nine now."
Wheeler's Sam Hines Jr., the Region 2AAAAAAA Co-Player of the Year, is averaging 17.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game, complemented by fellow all-region selections Ja’Hiem Hudson (11.9 points, 7.1 rebounds) and Isaiah Collier (11.2 points, 3.9 assists).
Grayson, ranked No. 4 nationally by MaxPreps, has won its last 22 games and is looking for its first state title in program history. To get to this point, the Rams knocked off Pebblebrook 67-54 in the second round and defending state champion McEachern 82-76 in the semifinals. They also had an eye-opening 65-27 romp over Norcross -- then the No. 5 team in the state -- in the quarterfinals.
"They are playing really well," Thompson said. "They are 30-1 for a reason."
Grayson is led by Region 8AAAAAAA Player of the Year and Mississippi State signee Deivon Smith, a national player of the year candidate averaging 17.7 points, 8.2 assists, 8.2 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game.
The Rams' starters also include first-team all-region selection and South Florida signee Caleb Murphy, Toneari Lane and second-team selection Ian Schieffelin.
