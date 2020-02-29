BUFORD -- For the first time since winning it in 2015, the Wheeler boys basketball team will be playing for a state title.
The Wildcats never trailed during its Class AAAAAAA state semifinal game against former region rival Milton on Saturday and they kept the Eagles at a distance throughout the second half before winning a 59-47 decision at Buford City Arena.
Wheeler (23-7) will either face either cross county rival McEachern or Grayson for the championship on Saturday at the Macon Coliseum. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m.
“It feels great, especially with a group that is starting to buy in and understand what it takes to win at this level,” Wheeler coach Larry Thompson said. “It’s really good to be here in Year 3 and put some bricks into the wall. An opportunity to play for a state championship is always great.”
In his three years at the helm since taking over for longtime coach Doug Lipscomb, Thompson has taken Wheeler to the quarterfinals twice, and now the state championship game, where the program will be looking to win its seventh title.
Sam Hines Jr. led Wheeler with 19 points against Milton and was 7-for-8 on the free throw line in the second half. Maxwell added 11 points and Ja’Heim Hudson finished with eight.
Hines and Hudson attacked Milton from the tip and scored six points apiece in the first quarter to set the tone and give the Wildcats a 15-8 lead.
Milton got on track to start the second quarter and scored six unanswered points to get within one at 15-14, but that was as close as the Eagles would get.
The Wildcats went on a 10-0 run that consisted of a three-point play by Jamill Giles, a layup and a dunk by Hines before an A.J. Burke 3-pointer put them in front 25-14 and forced Milton to call a timeout with 4:28 left in the half.
“It was good for us to get our jitters out (in the second quarter),” said Prince Davies, who contributed with seven points. “Getting that lead kind of lowered our nerves, so we were good after we got that lead.”
Davies and his Wheeler teammates did not allow Milton to cut the lead to single digits until the fourth quarter. Much of that had to do with Bruce Thornton, who led the Eagles with 28 points. All 12 of Milton’s third quarter points belonged to him, and his pair of free throws early in the fourth cut Wheeler’s lead to 49-40.
Wheeler stretched its lead back to double figures when Hines hit three of his next four free throws, and the Wildcats held for the rest of the way.
While Thornton got his points, the Wildcats limited everyone else. Evan Hurst was Milton's next leading scorer with nine, and Seth Fitzgerald finished with four.
Wheeler also limited Milton to one 3-pointer for the game. In the Wildcats' 64-62 loss to Milton during the regular season, the Eagles had success from long range, hitting 10 3-pointers, according to Thompson.
“You really got to guard those guys shooting the basketball,” Thompson said. “Our thought process was that we can’t let guys get open on catch-and-shoots. We knew Bruce was going to score. We just had to limit everyone else from getting into double figures.”
