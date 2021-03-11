When the Wheeler and Kell boys basketball teams tip off Friday night in the Class AAAAAA state championship game at the Macon Coliseum, it will be the fifth time a state basketball title game has featured two Cobb County teams.
It will be the fourth time it has happened on the boys side, with Wheeler winning 59-58 over Pebblebrook in 2015.
Friday's game will also be the fourth time Wheeler and Kell have played this season, with the Wildcats up 2-1, but the combined difference in total points is only two over the first three meetings.
Based on that, along with the history of the past all-Cobb matchups, fans may be in for a nail-biter. The three previous all-Cobb boys title games were decided by a combined eight points.
Here is a synopsis of the previous all-Cobb County title matchups.
Boys: Wheeler 59, Pebblebrook 58 (March 7, 2015, Macon Coliseum)
Jaylen Brown made two free throws with 0.5 seconds left to lift the Wildcats to a one-point victory.
Brown scored 22 points, including going 12-of-12 from the free-throw line, to give Wheeler its sixth state title, and its first since the 2009 season.
Pebblebrook had taken a 58-57 lead on a Jared Harper free throw with 7 seconds to play.
After getting the ball past halfcourt, then-Wheeler coach Doug Lipscomb called timeout with 4 seconds left. On the ensuing play, Brown got the ball on the left side and drove to the basket. He missed the potential winning layup, but he drew contact and a foul on Derek Ogbeide.
“I’m not missing,” Brown said of his concentration on the free-throw line. “We’ve been working hard for this. If I get these two, we’re going home (winners).”
Shembari Phillips scored 17 points for Wheeler.
The Wildcats led most of the game until early in the fourth quarter, when the Falcons went up 47-46.
Pebblebrook expanded the lead to 55-50 on an Ogbeide dunk with with 3:07 to play.
Wheeler answered with a Phillips 3 and then, coming out of a timeout, the Wildcats’ full-court press forced a turnover, and Brown tied the game at 57-all on a pair of free throws with just over a minute to play.
Ty Hudson finished with 19 points, Ogbeide had 14 points and 22 rebounds and Harper added 10 points.
Girls: McEachern 69, Hillgrove 36 (March 9, 2012, Arena at Gwinnett Center)
The Lady Indians raced out to a 20-7 first-quarter lead and never looked back as they rolled over their archrival to claim the Class AAAAA state championship.
It was the first of five state titles in six years for McEachern, and it completed a perfect 33-0 season. It was a year in which the Lady Indians finished second in the final USA Today girls basketball poll.
“I will never forget this season,” McEachern coach Phyllis Arthur said. “This means so much. We knew we could really be good, and as we got going and started beating some big teams and some ranked teams, we knew we could go all the way. Just being 33-0 is phenomenal. There’s not much you can say. They did what they had to do to get there.”
Dominique Wilson led McEachern with 20 points and five rebounds. Pachis Roberts had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while freshman Te’a Cooper had 11 points and six rebounds.
The Lady Indians led 13-0 before Tiffani Schick got Hillgrove on the board with 2:52 to play in the first quarter.
McEachern extended the lead in the second and built a 37-18 lead at halftime.
The Lady Hawks took advantage of the Lady Indians foul trouble in the third quarter. Hillgrove closed the period on a 6-1 run, capped by a Mackenzie Engram 3-pointer to cut the lead to 12 at 43-31 heading to the final 8 minutes.
Roberts scored eight of her 16 points in the fourth quarter, scoring six of them off offensive putbacks. Wilson also had eight points in the final period.
Celina Rodrigo led Hillgrove with 17 points and had five rebounds. Engram finished with seven points, seven and seven rebounds.
Boys: Wills 68, Sprayberry 66 (March 8, 1986, Alexander Memorial Coliseum)
Dale McCullough scored Wills’ last 12 points, including the game-winner from the top of the key with 3 seconds to play to lift the Tigers to the Class AAAA state championship.
The winning jumper was Wills only lead of the game.
“We were going to pull (the ball) out and hoped to get a 1-on-1 on Dale,” Wills coach Charlie Neal said. “We waited and waited. It happened, and he shot a tough shot, but that’s the shot we asked for because it went in.”
McCullough finished with a season-high 28 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter. Brian Oliver had 25 points and pulled down 12 rebounds.
Sprayberry led 65-60 heading to the waning moments of the game, but Wills closed on a 8-1 run. McCullough hit a jumper with 58 seconds left to tie the game. A traveling call against the Yellow Jackets allowed the Tigers to set up for a final shot.
Sprayberry led 62-52 with 5 minutes to play, but it missed three straight front ends of one-and-ones to let Wills chip away at the lead.
The Yellow Jackets held a 10-point lead at the half at 38-28, and built its biggest lead of the game at 44-30 near the midway point of the third quarter. Wills closed the quarter on an 18-9 run, and when Oliver hit a layup at the buzzer, Sprayberry’s lead was down to 53-48 heading to the fourth.
Tod Miller led Sprayberry with 17 points, Cecil Blount had 14 Mike Ellis finished with 12 and Steve Grant added 10.
Boys: Osborne 54, South Cobb 49 (Feb. 29, 1964, Alexander Memorial Coliseum)
The Eagles held the lead until the final minute of the game.
Two free throws by Johnny Marshbanks put Osborne up 52-49 with 12 seconds to play, and then David Phillips hit the game-clincher from just inside the circle.
The Cardinals completed the comeback by outscoring South Cobb 23-10 in the final 8 minutes.
The victory was Osborne’s fifth over the Eagles in just over three weeks -- three of them came by a total of nine points. The first of the trio came in the Cobb County tournament championship game by two, the Region 5AAA championship game by two and then the five points in the state title game.
The Eagles led 23-18 at the half and led 39-33 heading to the fourth quarter.
Mike Nordholz led Osborne with 15 points, Dale Cannon had 13 and Fred Smith added 12.
Don Wix had 17 points, Frank Waters finished with 16 and Kenny Brewer had 14 for South Cobb.
Following the game, the Cardinals had to wait to celebrate. Coach J.L. Padgett told the sports writers in attendance he was going to stay away from the locker room during the postgame celebration to avoid being thrown in the showers by his players, like they had after winning the region title.
That didn’t work out so well as the Osborne players waited 30 minutes for Padgett to appear. When he didn’t, they went back into the arena and found him.
Former Marietta Daily Journal sports editor Horace Crowe wrote the players had worked out a deal with Padgett’s wife. They were so confident they would win the title, they asked her to bring an extra set of clothes for the coach. She did, and Padgett ended up all wet yet again.
