As the high school basketball season wrapped up around the country, the final national polls are being released, and two Cobb County teams boys finished in the top 25.
Class AAAAAAA state champion Wheeler, which went 27-7 behind the likes of five-star point guard Isaiah Collier and four-star big man Arrinten Page, finished 24th in ESPN's final top 25.
Class AAAAA state champion Kell, which went 28-2 with guard CJ Brown and 7-foot center Peyton Marshall, was ranked 20th by USA Today.
Wheeler played a national schedule, including games against Columbus (Fla.), Imhotep Charter (Pa.), Paul VI (Va.), Sierra Canyon (Calif.) and Bishop Gorman (Nev.). The Wildcats also rolled through Region 5AAAAAAA play undefeated, then defeated their five playoff opponents by an average of 14 points.
The season was capped off by a 20-point victory over Cherokee in the Class AAAAAAA state title game. Wheeler, which closed the season on a 18-game winning streak, did not lose a game against a team from Georgia.
The state title was the ninth in program history and third in the last four years.
Kell, which also played a national schedule featuring the likes of Liberty (Nev.), West Ranch (Calif.), Calvary Christian Academy (Fla.) and St. Augustine (Fla.), won its first state title by cruising past teams along the way.
After losing a game against Grayson in overtime in early January, Kell made sure no other game the rest of the schedule was close. Over the last 15 games of the season, the Longhorns won by an average of 34 points per game.
In the playoffs, that average dropped to 20.4, though Kell was not challenged until the third quarter of the state title game against Eagle’s Landing.
After leading by double digits, Eagle’s Landing rallied to take the lead in the third quarter. Kell trailed heading to the final 8 minutes, but it closed the game on an 18-6 run to win 61-53.
