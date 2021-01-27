MARIETTA -- Wheeler held off a late fourth-quarter rally by South Cobb to post a 74-70 victory in a key Region 6AAAAAA matchup Tuesday at Wheeler Arena.
Robert Dix helped spur South Cobb to bring what was a 16-point deficit down to a three with 1:42 left to go in the fourth quarter. He finished the game with 11 points.
“I think we got relaxed,” Wheeler coach Larry Thompson said. “The thing we talk about with the guys all the time, that the game is never over.”
South Cobb (11-9, 9-3) got the ball back off a Wheeler turnover, but a miscommunication from the offense allowed the Wildcats to extend their lead. A free throw with 45 seconds to go and a basket from Maxwell Harris, who finished with 16 points, secured the Wildcats’ victory.
Wheeler (16-3, 10-1) was led by Ja'Heim Hudson with a game-high 20 points and nine rebounds. Kaleb Washington finished with 14 points and seven rebounds, while Isaiah Collier added 12 points, six rebounds and six assists.
With the victory, Wheeler got its revenge for its 81-74 loss to South Cobb in December. The victory kept the Wildcats in a tie with Kell atop the region standings, but Wheeler owns the tiebreaker, having beaten the Longhorns earlier this month.
South Cobb fell two games behind both Wheeler and Kell.
The Eagles jumped to an early 13-5 lead in the first quarter, but the Wildcats rallied defensively, keeping South Cobb scoreless the rest of the period. A 3-pointer from Harris and a basket from Washington brought Wheeler within one with 2 minutes left in the quarter.
Collier connected on a 3-pointer to give the Wildcats the lead, and Kyle Burns closed the period with a buzzer-beater to put Wheeler on top 17-13.
South Cobb tried to rally before the half as it pulled within two at 21-19.
With the game tied, an attempted dunk from Jens Rueckert resulted in him getting a technical foul for hanging on the rim. The result was a pair of foul shots for AJ Burke to put Wheeler back on top.
The Wildcats led 34-26 at the half.
“We played 2½ to three quarters of really really solid basketball,” Thompson said. “We just got to learn how to finish games.”
Burrus led South Cobb with 19 points. Rueckert and Daquan Riggins each had 13.
